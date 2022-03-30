ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Longmont police arrest man who barricaded himself in home

Longmont police arrested a man Wednesday following a standoff that lasted more than 10 hours.

The Longmont Police Department's SWAT team took Jesus Magallan, 58, into custody just after 7:30 a.m.

He was being held on several charges including domestic violence, second-degree and third-degree assault, and possession of a weapon by a previous offender, police said.

The incident began around 9 p.m. Tuesday when officers were called to a home in the 1500 block of Northwestern Road for a domestic incident, police said.

The victim told officers that Magallan was inside the home armed with a handgun, according to a news release.

Authorities attempted to contact Magallan, but he refused to come out of the home.

Longmont Estates Elementary School, which is less than a half mile from where the standoff occurred, canceled class Wednesday because of the incident.

"The Longmont Police Department has notified us of a serious police operation in the neighborhood that is in close proximity to the school," a notice on the school's website said. "While this is unrelated to the school, due to the seriousness of the police activity and safety concerns with transporting students into the school, we are canceling school for Wednesday, March 30."

