Centerville, IN

Appeals court affirms Centerville' man's 12-year sentence for attempted rape

By Mike Emery, Richmond Palladium-Item
 1 day ago
INDIANAPOLIS — The state appeals court decided a 12-year sentence given to a 66-year-old who pleaded guilty to attempted rape and four other felonies is appropriate.

Harry Richard Wellings Jr. of Centerville is serving his sentence in the New Castle Correctional Facility with a projected release date of Jan. 4, 2029, according to Indiana Department of Correction online records. Judge Gregory Horn issued Wellings the 12-year aggregate sentence Aug. 3, 2021.

Without a plea agreement, Wellings pleaded guilty May 18, 2021, to Level 3 felony attempted rape, Level 4 felony criminal confinement, Level 5 felony attempted incest, Level 6 felony sexual battery and Level 6 felony strangulation. Horn ordered the five sentences served concurrently with the 12 years for the rape conviction the longest and the other four sentences ranging from one year to six years.

Neathery:'I wish I would've shut my phone off' night of 2018 shooting

Crime:Richmond man receives 6 years of incarceration for rape conviction

Crime:Ohio man jailed after U.S. 35 crash in Wayne County

The 12-year sentence is three more than the advisory sentence for a Level 3 felony. Horn found aggravating circumstances existed because of the damage suffered by the Wellings' victim, Wellings' criminal record that includes two child molesting convictions, a relatively recent history of Wellings violating probation and the likelihood Wellings would again offend, according to the judge's sentencing order.

Horn considered Wellings' lifelong mental health issues, physical ailments and status as a military veteran mitigating circumstances, the order said. The judge decided the aggravating factors outweighed the mitigating circumstances and ordered the aggravated sentence.

Wellings' appeal, filed by attorney Ronald Moore, said the sentence was inappropriate based on the nature of the offense and Wellings' character. It requested a 10-year sentence with four years suspended.

The appeal argued that Horn should have given more weight to Wellings' pleading guilty and showing remorse as well as to his chronic mental illness. It said Wellings is capable of reform and the shorter sentence would permit the opportunity for rehabilitation.

In its opinion, the appeals court said it agrees with Horn's assessment that the crimes' facts are "simply horrendous." It said the nature of the offenses does not merit a sentence reduction.

As to Wellings' character, the appeals court found his criminal history troubling and that his probation revocation indicates a previous opportunity for rehabilitation was wasted.

The appeals opinion indicates the nature of the crimes and Wellings' character could justify a longer sentence; however, the justices defer to Horn's judgment. The justices said Wellings did not prove his sentence was inappropriate and affirm the 12-year sentence.

Wellings was charged after a New Year's Eve incident in 2019. The accuser said Wellings masturbated and asked her sexual questions while stopping her from leaving a room. He then pinned her to the ground, covered her mouth and groped her, according to an affidavit of probable cause.

She was able to send messages for help and activated audio and video recordings on her cell phone while Wellings masturbated, according to the affidavit. On the recordings, Wellings tells the woman he wants to have sex with her, offers her money for sex then threatens to knock her out and have sex with her.

Wellings told police he took crystal methamphetamine prior to the incident, the affidavit said.

