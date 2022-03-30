Woman fatally shot by officers in police department parking lot after chase
A woman was fatally shot Tuesday in an Indiana police parking lot after a high-speed pursuit by officers, according to suburban Indianapolis police.
A woman was fatally shot Tuesday in an Indiana police parking lot after a high-speed pursuit by officers, according to suburban Indianapolis police.
MyArkLaMiss.com brings you the top news stories from the Monroe, LA – El Dorado, AR area.https://www.myarklamiss.com/
Comments / 0