ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Indianapolis, IN

Woman fatally shot by officers in police department parking lot after chase

By Nexstar Media Wire, Izzy Karpinski
MyArkLaMiss
MyArkLaMiss
 1 day ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=06GfXQ_0euITBNz00

A woman was fatally shot Tuesday in an Indiana police parking lot after a high-speed pursuit by officers, according to suburban Indianapolis police.

Comments / 0

If you enjoy reading articles from
MyArkLaMiss
MyArkLaMiss

33K+

Followers

5K+

Posts

3M+

Views

Follow MyArkLaMiss and many more trusted news sources in the NewsBreak App
Related
BET

Rapper Goonew Fatally Shot In Maryland Parking Lot

A police investigation is underway in the fatal shooting of Maryland rapper Markelle Morrow, known as Goonew to his fans, NBC Washington reports. Officers responded to gunfire in District Heights, Maryland on Friday (March 18) at about 5:40 p.m. They discovered Goonew, 24, in a parking lot with gunshot wounds. He was transported to a hospital where he was pronounced dead.
DISTRICT HEIGHTS, MD
Cleveland.com

Female sought after pointing gun at woman in Marc’s parking lot, following her in car: Cleveland Heights police blotter

CLEVELAND HEIGHTS, Ohio -- Aggravated menacing: Coventry Road. At 4:55 p.m. March 13, a woman, 23, reported that she was being followed as she drove by a woman who had pointed a gun at her. The victim was on the line with dispatch and gave her car’s whereabouts, enabling an officer to find her at Overlook and Kenilworth roads.
CLEVELAND HEIGHTS, OH
NBC12

Police: Man found shot in convenience store parking lot

RICHMOND, Va. (WWBT) - An investigation is underway after Richmond Police found a man shot in a convenience store parking lot. Police say they found the man in a car in the parking lot of the 301 Express on Maury Street with a gunshot wound. He was taken to the...
RICHMOND, VA
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
City
Indianapolis, IN
Indianapolis, IN
Crime & Safety
State
Indiana State
Local
Indiana Crime & Safety
Fox 59

Two teens found shot to death at park

IMPD is investigating a deadly double shooting that took the lives of two teenagers late Monday at an east side park. https://fox59.com/news/impd-investigating-double-fatal-shooting-on-indys-east-side/
WEATHER
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Police
NBC News

Body found of Nevada woman kidnapped from Walmart parking lot

A body discovered in a remote gravesite in Nevada was identified Wednesday as a woman who vanished from a Walmart parking lot earlier this month, authorities said. The sheriff’s offices in Churchill and Lyon counties said in a joint statement that the body of Naomi Irion, 18, was found after a tip led investigators to the area east of Reno.
LYON COUNTY, NV
WTGS

Police: Mom killed after shot by toddler playing with gun in grocery store parking lot

DOLTON, Ill. (WLS/CNN Newsource/WKRC) - A young mother is dead after her toddler accidentally shot and killed her Saturday in Illinois. Police say a 3-year-old boy got hold of a gun in the back seat of his parent's car and began playing with the weapon. It discharged, hitting his mother, 22-year-old Dejah Bennet, in the neck. She died a short time later.
DOLTON, IL
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Public Safety
Fox 59

Man found apparently shot to death outside of east side home

IMPD is investigating after a man's body was found on the street on the east side. Man found apparently shot to death outside of east …. High gas prices? No problem. Hoosiers are seeking …. Daily 3 Daily 4 Evening Drawing: March 22, 2022. Donation helps first responders with non-verbal...
INDIANA STATE
MyArkLaMiss

Mother and son allegedly steal thousands of dollars from elderly family member in Louisiana, deputies say

NEW ORLEANS, La. (BRPROUD) – Deborah Ann Sollberger, 66, of Mississippi and 40-year-old Kevin Lee Dunbar, of Louisiana, are accused of taking almost $100,000 from an 88-year-old member of their family. The alleged theft started during the summer of last year and ended in February of 2022. The investigation began in February of this year […]
LOUISIANA STATE
WTHI

Paris woman killed after being run over in a Walmart parking lot

PARIS, Ill. (WTHI) - A local woman is dead following a car versus pedestrian accident. The Edgar County Coroner's office says it happened in Walmart's parking lot in Paris just before 11 a.m. Saturday. The office says Teresa M. England, 66, of Paris was exiting Walmart while pushing a shopping...
PARIS, IL
WBOC

Virginia State Police Say Police Officer was Fatally Shot At A Gas Station

COVINGTON, Va. (AP) - Virginia State Police say three people, including a police officer, were fatally shot at a gas station and convenience store. Police say Toney Poulston Jr. went to the store where a relative, Randall Paxton, worked on Monday afternoon, confronting and ultimately shooting Paxton. When Covington Police...
COVINGTON, VA
MyArkLaMiss

Ringleader of vehicle burglary and theft ring identified after months-long investigation in Louisiana

THIBODAUX, La. (BRPROUD) – Jerome Davis, 19, of New Orleans remains behind bars in the Lafourche Parish Correctional Complex. This is the case after an investigation over many months by the Thibodaux Police Department. The investigation centered around a reported vehicle burglary and theft ring in the area. “Detectives were able to link Jerome Davis […]
THIBODAUX, LA
MyArkLaMiss

MyArkLaMiss

33K+
Followers
5K+
Post
3M+
Views
ABOUT

MyArkLaMiss.com brings you the top news stories from the Monroe, LA – El Dorado, AR area.

 https://www.myarklamiss.com/

Comments / 0

Community Policy