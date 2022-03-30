ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Lions open to trading No. 2 pick in 2022 NFL Draft?

By Chelena Goldman
Lions GM Brad Holmes has revealed that team is open for business when it comes to the No. 2 pick in the 2022 NFL Draft. Kirthmon F. Dozier / USA TODAY NETWORK

With the 2022 NFL Draft roughly a month away, teams are starting to jockey for the best positions and speculation as to who each team will pick is at a seasonal high. And while some teams seem to have a clear-cut plan in place for draft day, the Detroit Lions are keeping everybody guessing.

First, rumors began swirling this week the Lions would use the second-overall pick to draft a quarterback — potentially creating a little competition with current starter Jared Goff. Now, word out of this week's NFL owners meetings is Detroit is now looking to trade that pick away.

"We've had dialogue with a couple of teams," general manager Brad Holmes said, via the Lions' team site. "I wouldn't say it's been a lot, but there has been a couple teams that we've had some dialogue with."

At a glance, it may seem odd for a team to trade away such a high pick — especially a team that went 3-13-1 last season. However, trading down to acquire more draft capital wouldn't be a bad idea, either, for a team looking to right the ship.

From the sound of things, Holmes will be happy whether Detroit drafts second or not.

"There's multiple players at multiple positions that if we turn the card in today, we could turn that card in today and sleep well at night," he said. "That's a testament to everyone in our building, our personnel department. We're so far ahead in the process, our scouts."

The 2022 NFL Draft takes place in Las Vegas with Round 1 kicking off on April 28.

