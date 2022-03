Gas prices are climbing again in Florida, but GasBuddy's Patrick De Haan says while a number have states have suspended gas taxes, the move may not provide relief at the pump.

De Haan says removing the tax could drive up demand and keep prices up.

Florida included a gas tax holiday in the upcoming fiscal year budget, but it doesn't happen until October.

Today's average price for a gallon of regular in Florida sits at $4.20.