Underwood gets another contract extension

By Scott Richey srichey@news-gazette.com
 1 day ago
Buy Now Illinois coach Brad Underwood gets set for his team's matchup with Houston in the second round of the NCAA Tournament at PPG Paints Arena in Pittsburgh. Anthony Zilis/The News-Gazette

CHAMPAIGN — Illinois men's basketball coach Brad Underwood is set to receive a contract extension for the third straight year. Athletic director Josh Whitman announced the latest extension Wednesday. It will keep Underwood on a six-year contract and at Illinois through the 2027-28 season.

"Brad Underwood has led a remarkable resurgence of our men's basketball program," Whitman said in the official release. "Under his strong leadership, we have won Big Ten championships, posted one of the best three-year runs in the history of Fighting Illini men's basketball and the Big Ten Conference and reestablished ourselves on the national stage.

"Our work is far from finished, and Brad and I are hungry to continue on our upward trajectory next year and in the years beyond, but the foundation has been laid for sustained success long into the future. I am grateful to Brad, Susan, and the entire Underwood family for their commitment to the University of Illinois, and I couldn't be more excited about continuing our journey together."

The latest extension, which is pending approval by the UI Board of Trustees at its May 19 meeting, is Underwood's third since becoming Illinois' coach in March 2017. The latest extension also comes with a proposed annual salary increase of $300,000 in base compensation and a $200,000 bump in the annual retention bonus. Underwood's salary would be fully guaranteed for the next four seasons, and his buyout is also set to increase. The proposed contract will continue to include bonus opportunities for advancement in the NCAA tournament and other agreed-upon metrics.

"We came to the University of Illinois with the vision of restoring an elite program, and the success over these last three years has only strengthened our belief in what can ultimately be achieved here," Underwood said in the release. "With the alignment we have from the top-down, from University administration and Josh's outstanding leadership, to the investment by our loyal donors in providing a world-class renovated Ubben practice facility, and to our passionate fans who sell out State Farm Center every night, everything is in place for us to compete for championships.

"I've said this before, but on behalf of my wife Susan and our family, I want to reiterate how thankful we are for the way we've been welcomed into the Champaign-Urbana and U of I communities. There is simply no better place to live, no better school to represent, and no better program to lead. I am honored to coach Fighting Illini Basketball and look forward to the many exciting years that lie ahead for our program."

