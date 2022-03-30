ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Boston, MA

Eyes On the Street: Protected Bike Lane Construction in Roxbury and the South End

By Christian MilNeil
Streetsblog Capitol Hill
 2 days ago

Cover picture for the articleWork is finally getting underway this spring on two major street safety projects on Tremont Street in the South End and on Ruggles Street in Roxbury near Nubian Square. The Boston Transportation Department (BTD) had identified Tremont Street as a priority for safety improvements under the city’s “Vision Zero” policy after...

mass.streetsblog.org

Comments / 0

