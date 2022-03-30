ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Movies

Best WWI movies of all time

By Annalise Mantz
Watauga Democrat
 2 days ago

Cover picture for the article#24. Oh! What a Lovely War (1969)...

www.wataugademocrat.com

Comments / 0

Related
EW.com

Raw talent: The tastiest cannibal movies of all time

Eating people is back on the movie menu with Hulu's Fresh. But what other cannibal movies should people be hungry to check out?. Here is some food for thought. Texas Chainsaw Massacre (1974) Made at a time when American society was metaphorically consuming itself with rage over the war in...
MOVIES
Rolling Stone

Ghost Predicted the Pandemic. Now the Metal Band Is Foretelling the Fall of Empires

Click here to read the full article. When your day job requires you to dress up as a satanic pope, you’re going to have a complicated view of Christianity. But that doesn’t mean Tobias Forge, the creative mastermind behind the occult-rock band Ghost, can’t appreciate the religion’s artistic and cultural beauty. “In the same way that I would not hang out with an alien from the film Alien, but I love the look of it? That’s my relationship with Christianity,” Forge tells Rolling Stone. “I’m a big fan of the arts treasures that are in there and it’s always had a...
MUSIC
Popculture

Chris Rock Receives Surprising Bit of Positive News in Wake of Will Smith Oscars Slap

Chris Rock already has some good news to ease the sting from being slapped in the face by Will Smith at the Oscars on Sunday. The viral moment has reportedly caused an upsurge in ticket sales for Rock's next few live comedy shows. This will mean more money and more seats filled for Rock, though it may also increase the pressure to say something witty about the whole fiasco.
CELEBRITIES
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Wwi#Life And Death#War
The Independent

Woman ‘asked to cover up due to inappropriate top’ at Disney World

A woman says she was forced to accept a free T-shirt while visiting Disney World Florida because her outfit was deemed inappropriate.Alyssa Schueller, from Ohio, posted about the ordeal on TikTok, receiving almost 4 million views. In the video, she is seen wearing a cropped bodysuit that exposed part of her midriff as she is escorted to a merchandise store by a Disney worker.“Getting escorted to a free shirt because mine isn’t appropriate,” she wrote in the caption. The Disney worker then writes her a voucher, before giving Schueller a free yellow T-shirt.As per Disney’s dress code, “clothing which,...
LIFESTYLE
American Songwriter

Behind the Song Lyrics: 110 Years of “When Irish Eyes Are Smiling”

Written by Chauncey Olcott and George Graff, Jr., with music composed by Ernest Ball, “When Irish Eyes Are Smiling” is a love letter to Ireland and its people. The song came out in a time when Irish immigrants already had a generation’s worth of settlement in the U.S., spiked by the Great Famine. Between 1820 and 1830, approximately 4.5 million Irish immigrated to America, and by 1860, the Irish accounted for nearly one third of the immigrants in America.
MUSIC
The Guardian

Country diary: Seeing the beauty in this world for the first time

The late winter light illuminates the lichens on the spire of the stained sandstone steeple. A single drifting white feather tells me we arrived too late. Tracing its trajectory in reverse, I find the peregrine tucked into a niche by the belfry, perched on a strut that holds a floodlight over the graveyard. The falcon, a small and well-fed tercel, has been here since the turn of the year, gargoyling the nooks and ledges of the church, haunting the town’s pigeons. The ground between the headstones is decorated with their spent feathers.
WORLD
Marie Claire

20 Life-Changing Books Everyone Should Read At Least Once

Books are a safe haven that help us escape the harsh edges of our lives, but every once in a while we come across a book that follows us into the real world. A book that hurdles us into a state of self-reflection and completely revamps our personal perspective. Life-changing books are hard to find, but completely impossible to forget when we do. From Toni Morrison's Beloved to Don Miguel Ruiz's The Four Agreements to Elizabeth Gilbert's Eat, Pray, Love, we rounded up some bestsellers that have left their mark on millions, below.
BOOKS & LITERATURE
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Entertainment
NewsBreak
Movies
Hello Magazine

Ginger Zee unveils major change to work situation at GMA

Ginger Zee has been predominantly reporting from the field over recent months with the COVID-19 pandemic keeping her from her role in the Good Morning America studios. But the popular TV personality recently returned to the set and now she's got an update for fans. Taking to Instagram, Ginger shared...
WEATHER
Glamour

The Real-Life Socialites Who Inspired the Characters of The Gilded Age

Julian Fellowes’s The Gilded Age chronicles the social lives—and melodramas—of the wealthy New York elite in the 1880s and 90s. Carrie Coon plays Mrs. Russell, a “nouveau riche” wife of a controversial railroad tycoon, who quickly learns that social currency cannot be bought with real currency. Then there's Donna Murphy's Mrs. Astor, the de facto ring leader of the city’s elite, who surrounds herself with a curated crowd. Finally, Nathan Lane is Ward McAllister, a haughty Southern gentleman who fancies himself as a cultural man about town. The HBO show is a grand, guilty pleasure—that, like any good historical fiction, very much borrows from reality.
NEW YORK CITY, NY
Essence

9 New Books We Can’t Wait To Read This Spring

The new season brings stories of passionate romance, powerful retellings of history, and stirring memoirs from successful women. As the seasons change, it signifies growth and progression from one point to the next. Just as the weather is unpredictable, it acts as a reminder of the uncertainty of life, and that nothing – whether it be good or bad – lasts forever.
BOOKS & LITERATURE
Watauga Democrat

Will Smith punches Chris Rock over Oscars joke

Will Smith punched Chris Rock in the face on stage at the Oscars. The 57-year-old comedian was on stage at Los Angeles' Dolby Theatre to present the Best Documentary Feature prize on Sunday (27.03.22) when he mocked some of the famous faces in the crowd, and the 'King Richard' actor took offense when Chris poked fun at his wife Jada Pinkett Smith's shaven-headed look.
CELEBRITIES
Watauga Democrat

Britney Spears says Euphoria made her 'anxiety go away'

Britney Spears says 'Euphoria' made her "anxiety go away." The 40-yeaar-old pop star - who regained control of her assets after a conservatorship governed by her family was terminated last November - is a fan of the hit high school drama and claimed that watching it was "like meditation." She...
YOGA
Watauga Democrat

Sir Kenneth Branagh wins first Oscar

Sir Kenneth Branagh won his first Oscar on Sunday (27.03.22). The actor-and-director – who has been nominated eight times – took the Best Original Screenplay honour for his movie ‘Belfast’ and hailed the accolade an “enormous honour”. He said: “Thank you Academy voters, my...
CELEBRITIES
Watauga Democrat

John Travolta's son adopts rescue dog featured in Oscars tribute to Betty White

John Travolta's son has adopted the rescue dog featured in the Academy Awards tribute to Betty White. The cute pup - whose name is Mac N Cheese - was held on stage by Jamie Lee Curtis during the In Memoriam segment on Sunday night (03.27.22) as she heaped praise on the late actress - who died on December 31 aged 99 - and the work she did for animal rights and charities.
PETS
Jacksonville Journal Courier

Review: Life through a witch's eyes in 'You Won't Be Alone'

Maybe it's a counter-reaction to our increasingly digital reality, but lately horror films have increasingly turned to primal pasts to resurrect the rituals and fears of folktale. It's a strikingly global trend, spanning puritan New England ("The Witch"), rural Iceland (“Lamb”), North Dublin ("You Are Not My Mother") and pagan...
MOVIES
Kerrang

“You were a true rock’n’roll hero and will always remain in my heart”: Paul McCartney pays tribute to Taylor Hawkins

Sir Paul McCartney has shared a lovely, heartfelt tribute to late Foo Fighters drummer Taylor Hawkins, who tragically passed away. The Beatles legend complimented Taylor on his "great" drumming as well as his "big and shiny" personality, calling him a "rock'n'roll hero" who will "always remain in my heart". Paul also reflected on performing drums on Foo Fighters' Concrete And Gold song Sunday Rain, which features Taylor on vocals: "It was an incredible session and cemented my relationship with Taylor and the guys," he wrote.
MUSIC

Comments / 0

Community Policy