Agriculture

Belgium reports bird flu outbreak on farm - OIE

 1 day ago

PARIS, March 30 (Reuters) - Belgium has reported a new outbreak of highly pathogenic H5N1 avian influenza, commonly called bird flu, on a poultry farm, the World Organisation for Animal Health (OIE) said on Wednesday.

The outbreak, which would be the first this year, was detected in Tielt, not far from France. It killed 193 birds and led to the slaughter of the rest of the flock of nearly 19,000 animals, the Paris-based body said, quoting information from Belgian authorities. (Reporting by Gus Trompiz, Editing by Sybille de La Hamaide)

Comments / 0

