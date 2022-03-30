ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Buffalo, NY

‘Multiple officers hit!’ Bullets fly in Buffalo police chase

 1 day ago

Cover picture for the articleBUFFALO, N.Y. (AP) — Police radio transmissions captured the chaos on the streets of Buffalo during a wild car chase Tuesday evening in which three officers and the fleeing motorist were shot. “I’m hit! I’m hit!” an officer can be overheard saying as sirens wail in the...

96.1 The Breeze

Buffalo Police Release Footage Of Officer-Involved Shooting On Hertel

The Buffalo Police Department has released bodycam footage of the officer-involved shooting of a man on Hertel Avenue. The man, who was allegedly wielding a knife, was shot by two officers. He has been identified as 30-year-old Dominique Thomas. He was taken to Erie County Medical Center where he is listed in stable but in serious condition. Police say he called for assistance and wanted to be taken to ECMC before the shooting. Officers say he charged at them with the knife, which is why they discharged their weapons. The two officers who fired at Thomas have been named - Phillip Edwards, who has worked for the force since January 2015, and Michael Ramos, who has been with BPD since January 2020. The police who responded to the mental health call did not have access to tasers or BolaWrap. There does not appear to be any mental health worker on the scene, which is something that has been previously discussed in response to mental health calls.
BUFFALO, NY
WUSA9

Hagerstown man who was hit by police officer to be charged

HAGERSTOWN, Md. — Hagerstown Police have identified the officer who hit a man on a motor scooter on a sidewalk Monday. According to the department, the officer was 32-year-old Timothy Cramer. He has served on the force for one year and nine months. He has been placed on administrative suspension.
Buffalo, NY
Crime & Safety
City
Buffalo, NY
Popculture

Will Smith Calls Police to His Home Amidst Oscars Slap Scandal

Will Smith reportedly called police to his estate Tuesday to report a drone flying over his property. A Los Angeles County Sheriff's Department vehicle was photographed parked outside the entrance. The incident happened two days after Smith slapped Chris Rock at the 94th Academy Awards for joking about his wife, Jada Pinkett Smith.
PUBLIC SAFETY
Waterloo Journal

Motorcyclist who followed a pregnant woman to her home after a ‘traffic confrontation’ only to shoot her dead will not face any charges

The man who reportedly followed a pregnant woman to her home following a traffic confrontation only to shoot her dead will not face any charges, court records say. The family of the pregnant library assistant who was shot dead by a motorcyclist, after he reportedly followed her home following a traffic skirmish, have expressed disbelief after Florida authorities decided against pursuing criminal charges against the bike rider.
PUBLIC SAFETY
People

'I Can't Breathe': Newly Released Footage Shows Calif. Officers' Deadly Restraint of Man Shouting for Help

Two months before the death of George Floyd at the hands of police, another man died in police custody after he repeatedly shouted "I can't breathe" to officers. Edward Bronstein, 38, was suspected of driving under the influence on March 31, 2020, when California Highway Patrol officers detained him. He died in custody while police were restraining him to draw his blood.
CALIFORNIA STATE
SFGate

Woman Arrested on Manslaughter Charge After Shoving and Killing Kathleen Hanna’s Singing Coach

UPDATE (3/22): A Long Island woman turned herself in and was arrested on a manslaughter charge in the death of Broadway singing coach Barbara Maier Gustern, NBC New York reports. Lauren Pazienza, 26, turned herself into the NYPD one day after Gustern’s death was classified as a homicide. Authorities had been trying to track down Pazienza for almost two weeks after releasing detailed surveillance footage of her.
PUBLIC SAFETY
International Business Times

Man Calls 911, Asks Cops To Test If Meth He Bought Was Real: Police

A Florida man was arrested after he called 911 and requested cops to test if the drug he purchased was authentic, police have said. Thomas Eugene Colucci of Spring Hill called the emergency number Thursday and asked the dispatcher to send a deputy to "test the methamphetamine" as the substance he recently purchased did not produce the "expected sensation," Hernando County Sheriff's office noted in a news release.
SPRING HILL, FL
CBS News

Woman, 26, charged in shoving death of 87-year-old Broadway singing coach

A 26-year-old woman was arrested Tuesday in the death of an 87-year-old Broadway singing coach who was shoved to the ground on a New York City street. Lauren Pazienza, of Port Jefferson, Long Island, turned herself in to face a manslaughter charge in the death of Barbara Maier Gustern, which police said was the result of "an unprovoked, senseless attack."
Miami Herald

Teens tried placing gun back in safe, then one was shot and killed, Missouri cops say

Two 14-year-old boys were trying to put a gun back in a safe when one of the teens was shot and killed, Missouri authorities say. Deputies were called to the rural Butler home on Friday, March 11, and found the teenager on the kitchen floor, according to a March 15 news release. Deputies went to provide first aid, but the boy was already dead.
ACCIDENTS
News 4 Buffalo

Buffalo police looking for info on fatal hit-and-run

BUFFALO, N.Y. (WIVB) – Buffalo police are looking for information regarding a fatal hit-and-run on Stanislaus Street early Friday morning. Police said a male pedestrian was struck and killed in the 100 block of Stanislaus Street shortly after midnight. He was declared dead at the scene. Anyone with information regarding the incident or the vehicle […]
BUFFALO, NY

