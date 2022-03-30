This Week in Chicago History: WGN-TV’s first broadcast

WGN-TV is saddened following the death of our former broadcaster and community relations director Merri Dee. Dee, 85, was a local television star with 43 years in Chicago broadcasting, nearly all of them spent at WGN. She was on-air from 1972-1983 and later served as Director of Community Relations until 2008. She overcame adversity over […]
CHICAGO — WGN’s Sean Lewis had a big night at “Dancing with Chicago Celebrities.” The 16th annual charity event was held at the Hyatt Regency Friday night and brought together local celebrities to raise money for breast cancer research. Sean and his dance partner Ben Schwister took home the MVP award. Sean raised about […]
Hyde Park’s Mikki Kendall, author of “Hood Feminism: Notes from the Women That a Movement Forgot,” has held a number of monikers over the years — ones she has given herself, “writer, diversity consultant and occasional feminist,” and ones given by others, like Chicagoan of the Year. On March 30, Kendall will add the title of a “Voice for Justice” when she talks with Block Club Chicago’s Jamie ...
Chicago-based Waterton is ready to jump into one of the hottest housing sectors in the U.S. It will begin investing in single-family rental homes across Southeastern and Southwestern markets in partnership with Second Avenue Group, an established operator in the niche sector. “As demand continues to outstrip supply of rental...
Comedian, actor and impressionist Frank Caliendo was back on WGN Morning News Friday!. Along with performing some of his best celebrity impressions, he revealed that WGN’s Mike Toomey is one of the reasons he got into comedy. Watch the full interview in the video player above. Check him out:
The 15th annual Chicago Restaurant week event will feature more than 341 participants representing 35 distinct Chicago neighborhoods, including 33 suburban restaurants. 62 participants are women, minority and/or black-owned enterprises.
ROCKFORD, Ill. (WIFR) - State Rep. Joe Sosnowski has filed two different pieces of legislation urging the Chicago Bears to move north to Arlington Park in Arlington Heights, Ill. The first resolution says all transactions for the move should remain private. This means requests from local or state governments wouldn’t...
Will Perdue, former Bulls player and current Bulls analyst for NBC Sports Chicago, joined Lisa Dent and Kevin Powell on Chicago’s Afternoon News to discuss the current state of the Bulls, how Chicago has become a destination for star players, and his Final Four predictions.
