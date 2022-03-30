This Week in Chicago History: WGN-TV’s first broadcast

Hyde Park’s Mikki Kendall, author of “Hood Feminism: Notes from the Women That a Movement Forgot,” has held a number of monikers over the years — ones she has given herself, “writer, diversity consultant and occasional feminist,” and ones given by others, like Chicagoan of the Year. On March 30, Kendall will add the title of a “Voice for Justice” when she talks with Block Club Chicago’s Jamie ...

CHICAGO, IL ・ 9 DAYS AGO