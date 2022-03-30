ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Chicago, IL

This Week in Chicago History: WGN-TV’s first broadcast

By Hayley Boyd
wgnradio.com
 1 day ago

Cover picture for the articleAnna Davlantes, WGN Radio’s new investigative correspondent, joined Bob Sirott...

wgnradio.com

WGN News

Former WGN-TV icon Merri Dee dies at 85

WGN-TV is saddened following the death of our former broadcaster and community relations director Merri Dee. Dee, 85, was a local television star with 43 years in Chicago broadcasting, nearly all of them spent at WGN. She was on-air from 1972-1983 and later served as Director of Community Relations until 2008. She overcame adversity over […]
Chicago Tribune

Mikki Kendall to end Women’s History Month with ‘Voices for Justice’ virtual event at Chicago Public Library

Hyde Park’s Mikki Kendall, author of “Hood Feminism: Notes from the Women That a Movement Forgot,” has held a number of monikers over the years — ones she has given herself, “writer, diversity consultant and occasional feminist,” and ones given by others, like Chicagoan of the Year. On March 30, Kendall will add the title of a “Voice for Justice” when she talks with Block Club Chicago’s Jamie ...
Bisnow

This Week's Chicago Deal Sheet

Chicago-based Waterton is ready to jump into one of the hottest housing sectors in the U.S. It will begin investing in single-family rental homes across Southeastern and Southwestern markets in partnership with Second Avenue Group, an established operator in the niche sector. “As demand continues to outstrip supply of rental...
WGNtv.com

Frank Caliendo on how WGN’s Mike Toomey got him into comedy

Comedian, actor and impressionist Frank Caliendo was back on WGN Morning News Friday!. Along with performing some of his best celebrity impressions, he revealed that WGN’s Mike Toomey is one of the reasons he got into comedy. Watch the full interview in the video player above. Check him out:
WIFR

Rep. Sosnowski files new legislation, urges Chicago Bears move to suburbs

ROCKFORD, Ill. (WIFR) - State Rep. Joe Sosnowski has filed two different pieces of legislation urging the Chicago Bears to move north to Arlington Park in Arlington Heights, Ill. The first resolution says all transactions for the move should remain private. This means requests from local or state governments wouldn’t...
