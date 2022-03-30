ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Agriculture

UPDATE 1-Ukraine in talks to ship farm exports via Romanian Black Sea port Constanta - ministry

By Reuters Staff
Reuters
Reuters
 1 day ago

(Adds Romanian ministry)

LVIV, Ukraine, March 30 (Reuters) - Ukraine is in talks with Romania on shipping its farming exports via the Romanian Black Sea port of Constanta, as Russia’s invasion has blocked off Ukrainian ports, Ukraine’s agriculture ministry said in a statement on Wednesday.

Ukraine, among the world’s leading exporters of grain and vegetable oils, has enough stocks to meet its food needs for two years but will lose $1.5 billion a month in farming exports due to the Russian invasion, the ministry said.

Romania’s agriculture ministry confirmed the talks over how to help Ukraine deliver its exports through Constanta port “as soon as possible”.

Constanta port has the capacity to handle additional shipments, officials said.

Romania shares borders of the Black Sea - a major shipping artery for grain and oil - with Bulgaria, Turkey and Ukraine, which Russia invaded over a month ago by land, air and sea.

Traffic of goods through Constanta and other Romanian ports was up 8% this year compared with the same period of 2021, data showed. In terms of volumes, the daily average of transiting goods has risen by 30,000 tones per day on average in March to 160,000 tones per day. (Reporting by Natalia Zinets and Luiza Ilie in Bucharest; writing by Matthias Williams, Editing by Timothy Heritage and Ed Osmond)

Comments / 0

Reuters
Reuters

386K+

Followers

307K+

Posts

181M+

Views

Related
Fox News

US commander estimates nearly three-quarters of Russian forces are dedicated to Ukraine

Gen. Tod Wolters, head of U.S. European Command, said Tuesday that Russia has devoted the vast majority of its military personnel to the invasion of Ukraine. During a Senate Armed Services Committee hearing, Sen. Angus King, D-Maine, noted the large number of Russian reserves committed to the cause, and he asked Wolters what portion of the Russian military was now involved in the invasion.
MILITARY
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Ukraine#The Black Sea#Shipping#Romanian#Ukrainian#Agriculture Ministry#Russian
Daily Mail

Putin's chilling warning to the West and oligarchs: Ranting president tells 'scum' traitors Russians will 'spit them out like a midge that flew into their mouths' and says Western 'attempt to have global dominance' is coming to an end

Vladimir Putin today sent a chilling warning to the West and oligarchs telling 'scum' traitors that Russians will 'spit them out like a midge that flew into their mouths' - as he claimed Western 'attempts to have global dominance' is coming to an end. The Russian President, speaking in a...
POLITICS
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Economy
NewsBreak
Agriculture
Place
Europe
NewsBreak
Industry
Country
Russia
Daily Mail

Russian commercial pilot announces after flight lands that 'the war in Ukraine is a crime, we must stop it immediately' - to rapturous applause from passengers

This is the moment a Russian airline pilot announces over the loudspeaker that the war in Ukraine is 'a crime' to a plane full of passengers on a flight to Turkey. The pilot, who has not yet been named, was flying for airline Pobeda, a subsidiary of Russian airline Aeroflot which recently suspended all its flights to the EU and the UK after the European bloc placed a blanket ban on Russian-owned aircraft entering its airspace.
AEROSPACE & DEFENSE
americanmilitarynews.com

Video: Huge explosion in Russia near Ukraine border

Witnesses near the western Russian city of Belgorod saw a series of massive explosions on Tuesday night. A video taken near the Russian city and shared on social media showed a huge fireball in the distance. The video showed flashes and apparent secondary explosions and some social media users speculated the explosion took place at an ammunition depot.
EUROPE
Daily Mail

Putin and his high command 'are already hunkering in secret bunkers' - after Kremlin spokesman said Russia would use nukes in face of 'existential threat'

New evidence has emerged Vladimir Putin and his highest ranking commanders are running the war in Ukraine from top secret nuclear bunkers. Movements of planes used by top Kremlin officials show Putin may be in a hideaway near Surgut, in western Siberia, it has been claimed. His defence minister Sergei...
POLITICS
The US Sun

Russia-Ukraine war updates LIVE – Putin’s 3 major errors ‘doomed’ invasion as blasts rock Kyiv & warships batter Odessa

VLADIMIR Putin's three big errors have doomed the Russia-Ukraine invasion to disaster, according to an expert. Taras Kuzio, a Research Fellow at the Henry Jackson Society and the author of 'Russian Nationalism and the Russian-Ukrainian War' claims that Vladimir Putin’s invasion of Ukraine has failed to achieve what it had planned to set out to do.
POLITICS
The Independent

‘I can’t keep up’: Russia is losing so much military equipment in Ukraine that weapons monitors are overwhelmed

First came the dramatic images of a miles-long column of Russian military vehicles on their way to Kyiv. Then came the dramatic images of those same military vehicles burning, destroyed, abandoned and scattered.It was one of many episodes from Russia’s invasion of Ukraine in which the entire world was able to follow in granular detail a battle that would have otherwise been shrouded in the fog of war.Only a month in and Russia’s war against its neighbour may already rank among the most photographed and documented conflicts in recent history. Ukrainian civilians, the military and frontline journalists have all...
MILITARY
Daily Mail

Britain sends Ukraine 6,000 more missiles to 'keep the flame of freedom alive' amid fears Kyiv is running low on weaponry needed to repel Russian invaders

Britain is giving Ukraine 6,000 more missiles and £25million to support its desperate struggle against the Russian invasion. This represents a 120 per cent increase in the amount of arms the UK has provided after previously sending 4,000 anti-tank systems. These included Javelin missiles and Next Generation Light Anti-tank...
POLITICS
Reuters

Reuters

386K+
Followers
307K+
Post
181M+
Views
ABOUT

Reuters provides award-winning coverage of the day's most important topics, including breaking news, business, finance, politics, sports, and entertainment.

Comments / 0

Community Policy