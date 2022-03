When Reverend Dr. Kenneth Hill of Franklin was a child, his family would drive from their home in the Mid-West to see relatives that lived in Virginia. He tells how his mother would pack a big picnic hamper and the family would have their meals on the side of the road. He always enjoyed those roadside picnics. It wasn’t until he was older that he realized that it wasn’t safe for their family to go to a restaurant because they were black.

FRANKLIN, TN ・ 6 DAYS AGO