Alamo Heights approves controversial Katherine Court luxury apartments

These designs included in public agenda documents show the luxury apartments will only have 27 units that are separated into four buildings connected by breezeways. Katherine Court residents have been opposed to original designs for months. (CREO Architecture)

Designs for an upcoming Alamo Heights luxury apartment complex were given the nod of approval this week despite months of pushback from residents. Alamo Heights City Council approved the designs on Monday, March 28, for Ridgemont Properties' planned 27-unit apartment complex on Katherine Court.

Agenda documents say the three-story complex will also include 51 parking spaces. The designs were approved by four council members with Councilman Lawson Jessee abstaining his vote.

The size and design of the complex have been a point of contention between residents of Katherine Court and the developers ever since the 44,000-square-foot lot was rezoned in September 2021. Since then, Ridgemont Properties has sought variances from the board of adjustment for its design choices in January, which at the time called for a 35-unit complex. That decision was delayed .

Alamo Heights' architectural review board deemed the current townhomes on the lot as "not significant" in September 2021, allowing Ridgemont Properties to demolish them. The townhomes have not yet been demolished, according to the agenda documents.

One of the buildings that is planned to be demolished on Katherine Court in Alamo Heights, Texas, as seen on Sept. 27, 2021. (Josie Norris / San Antonio Express-News)

Katherine Court residents then sued the city's board of adjustment , ordering that the dismissal of their appeal to the board be reversed. Ridgemont Properties was only listed as subject of interest in that lawsuit, and residents hoped the lawsuit earned them a seat at the table for negotiations with developers.

In February, the board of adjustment denied the variances for asking for a 35-unit complex, forcing Ridgemont Properties to change the design. C. Trebes Sasser Jr., vice president of Ridgemont Properties, told the Express-News he was "disappointed" with the decision at the time.

Ridgemont Properties, which manages numerous multifamily developments in Alamo Heights, used CREO Architecture to design the project. A letter from CREO says it met with neighbors and city officials up until the board of adjustment's decision in February.

Now the design will adhere to the allowed 27-unit complex with 51 parking spaces. The three-story apartments will be broken out into four separate buildings connected by covered breezeways.

MySA reached out to Ridgemont Properties for comment.

Read more from Steven

- H-E-B planning $3.8 million expansion to already massive Far Westside store

- Guess the rent of this secluded one-bedroom with Hill Country views

- Here's a new look at the upcoming high-end apartments near the Alamodome

- Frost Tower, San Antonio's now iconic tower, is up for sale

Sign up for the MySA Morning Headlines to receive fresh San Antonio news every morning.