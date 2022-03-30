ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Alamo Heights, TX

Alamo Heights approves controversial Katherine Court luxury apartments

By Steven Santana
mySanAntonio.com
mySanAntonio.com
 1 day ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3s38Oh_0euIQLJs00
These designs included in public agenda documents show the luxury apartments will only have 27 units that are separated into four buildings connected by breezeways. Katherine Court residents have been opposed to original designs for months. (CREO Architecture)

Designs for an upcoming Alamo Heights luxury apartment complex were given the nod of approval this week despite months of pushback from residents. Alamo Heights City Council approved the designs on Monday, March 28, for Ridgemont Properties' planned 27-unit apartment complex on Katherine Court.

Agenda documents say the three-story complex will also include 51 parking spaces. The designs were approved by four council members with Councilman Lawson Jessee abstaining his vote.

The size and design of the complex have been a point of contention between residents of Katherine Court and the developers ever since the 44,000-square-foot lot was rezoned in September 2021. Since then, Ridgemont Properties has sought variances from the board of adjustment for its design choices in January, which at the time called for a 35-unit complex. That decision was delayed .

Alamo Heights' architectural review board deemed the current townhomes on the lot as "not significant" in September 2021, allowing Ridgemont Properties to demolish them. The townhomes have not yet been demolished, according to the agenda documents.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0lvsup_0euIQLJs00
One of the buildings that is planned to be demolished on Katherine Court in Alamo Heights, Texas, as seen on Sept. 27, 2021. (Josie Norris / San Antonio Express-News)

Katherine Court residents then sued the city's board of adjustment , ordering that the dismissal of their appeal to the board be reversed. Ridgemont Properties was only listed as subject of interest in that lawsuit, and residents hoped the lawsuit earned them a seat at the table for negotiations with developers.

In February, the board of adjustment denied the variances for asking for a 35-unit complex, forcing Ridgemont Properties to change the design. C. Trebes Sasser Jr., vice president of Ridgemont Properties, told the Express-News he was "disappointed" with the decision at the time.

Ridgemont Properties, which manages numerous multifamily developments in Alamo Heights, used CREO Architecture to design the project. A letter from CREO says it met with neighbors and city officials up until the board of adjustment's decision in February.

Now the design will adhere to the allowed 27-unit complex with 51 parking spaces. The three-story apartments will be broken out into four separate buildings connected by covered breezeways.

MySA reached out to Ridgemont Properties for comment.

Read more from Steven

- H-E-B planning $3.8 million expansion to already massive Far Westside store

- Guess the rent of this secluded one-bedroom with Hill Country views

- Here's a new look at the upcoming high-end apartments near the Alamodome

- Frost Tower, San Antonio's now iconic tower, is up for sale

Sign up for the MySA Morning Headlines to receive fresh San Antonio news every morning.

Comments / 0

Related
CultureMap San Antonio

$36 million waterfront hotel splashes into charming Hill Country town

Construction is set to start this summer on a waterfront hotel and conference center in the Hill Country town of Marble Falls. The $36 million project will feature an upscale 123-room Tapestry Collection by Hilton hotel and more than 14,000 square feet of meeting and event space, including a main ballroom and junior ballroom. A rooftop venue measuring about 4,000 square feet is sure to be a major highlight.
MARBLE FALLS, TX
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Local
Texas Business
San Antonio, TX
Real Estate
Alamo Heights, TX
Business
Local
Texas Real Estate
San Antonio, TX
Business
City
Alamo Heights, TX
Alamo Heights, TX
Government
City
San Antonio, TX
State
Texas State
Local
Texas Government
San Antonio, TX
Government
Motley Fool

The 10 Worst Places to Buy a Home in 2022

You can make the most of your home by buying in the right city. If the cost of living in an area is so high your quality of life suffers, it's not worth buying there. A city with high job growth attracts new people, which in turn, increases your odds of building equity in a home.
REAL ESTATE
WFAA

Add this one to the list: Another H-E-B is in the works for North Texas

FORNEY, Texas — You're either tired of hearing about it, or can't get enough: Another H-E-B grocery store is coming to North Texas. The popular San Antonio-based grocery chain, which had long delayed a full-on entrance into the North Texas market, now has plans for a store in Forney, the Kaufman County suburb east of Dallas.
FORNEY, TX
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Luxury Apartment#Creo Architecture#Ridgemont Properties
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Architecture
NewsBreak
Economy
NewsBreak
Real Estate
News Break
Politics
WFAA

California beverage company moving headquarters to Central Texas, Gov. Abbott announces

KYLE, Texas — A California-based beverage company is the latest business moving its headquarters to Central Texas. Gov. Greg Abbott announced Friday that Sovereign Flavors will relocate its operations to Kyle from Orange County. The company will bring its headquarters, manufacturing, quality assurance and research and development departments to the area.
KYLE, TX
Restaurant Review

Top 5 Most Popular American Restaurants in San Antonio, Texas

San Antonio Texas, Spanish for Saint Antonio, has a population of almost 1,500,000 people. With a large majority Hispanic population, it’s no surprise that there is plenty of Latin food to enjoy. However, there are still plenty of American restaurants in the San Antonio area and with our list of top five restaurants in San Antonio, Texas you’ll be able to enjoy them.
SAN ANTONIO, TX
KVUE

Former employee of closed Austin restaurant claims owner left workers unpaid

AUSTIN, Texas — A former employee of a now-closed Austin restaurant claims that the owner skipped town without paying his employees what they were owed. Benita Martinez, who worked as the private event coordinator and a floor manager for Simi Estiatorio, has created a GoFundMe to help raise money for employees who she said were left without their full paychecks.
AUSTIN, TX
mySanAntonio.com

Best Burgers in San Antonio: Bunz Handcrafted Burgers

Voted best burger in San Antonio. (Mike Sutter / Staff) Opening in October of 2020, Bunz Handcrafted Burgers opened in the middle of the pandemic as everyone else was shutting down. It’s clear that their superior burger and dedication to keeping San Antonio burger cravings in check is why they have rightfully earned the award for Best Burger in San Antonio in this year’s Readers’ Choice Awards.
SAN ANTONIO, TX
mySanAntonio.com

mySanAntonio.com

San Antonio, TX
2K+
Followers
520
Post
435K+
Views
ABOUT

MySanAntonio delivers the news that matters most to San Antonio, from mom-and-pop businesses to the global economy, from military homecomings to foreign affairs, and from neighborhood struggles to international disasters.

 https://www.mysanantonio.com/

Comments / 0

Community Policy