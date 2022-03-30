ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Here's What Chris Rock's Brother Thinks of Will Smith's Apology

By Gil Kaufman
Chris Rock’s younger brother, Tony, had a terse, one-word answer when a fan asked him on Twitter to describe his feelings about Will Smith ‘s apology for slapping his sibling. “Do you approve of the apology?,” someone wondered on Tuesday night (March 29). “No,” replied Tony, 47, who is also a stand-up comedian.

Smith made global headlines for smacking Oscar presenter Rock on stage at the 2022 Academy Awards on Sunday night, after he stormed the stage and attacked the comedian following a joke referencing the King Richard star’s wife Jada Pinkett Smith’s bald head; she suffers from the autoimmune disease alopecia, which causes hair loss.

After hitting Rock with an open hand and shocking the typically unflappable comedian into a brief stunned silence, Smith twice shouted, “Keep my wife’s name out of your f—ing mouth!” from his front-row seat beside Pinkett Smith, whose condition Rock reportedly was not aware of. While Smith did apologize to the Academy and his fellow nominees on Sunday night while accepting the best actor trophy for Richard — but not to Rock — the actor posted an Instagram apology to the 57-year-old comedian on Monday.

The bizarre incident was so surreal that at first some questioned whether it was a staged bit. But Rock’s response made it clear that he was shocked by the stage rush and had indeed been struck with some force. So, when a Twitter user suggested otherwise — “That s–t was real? It felt like some stagged sh–t to me. If it was real, it was definitely foul and uncalled for” — Tony Rock wondered, “Staged for?”

As of press time, Rock had not made a public statement or posted a reaction to the attack, so when the back-and-forth with Tony Rock included with the question, “How is your brother doing?,” Tony said, “All of them are fine, without elaborating. And because comedy runs in the family, Tony also had a pithy response when asked whether Will Smith or “jada[s] boyfriend” hits harder: “Mama Rock,” he wrote.

While rap impresario Sean “Diddy” Combs claimed that Smith and Rock made peace later that night at an Oscars afterparty, when another Twitter user asked if Diddy was lying when he said all was good now, Tony posted a second curt response: “Yep.”

The “20 Questions Tuesday” Twitter spree included some other choice responses from Tony to such queries as: “How did you feel about the Oscar fiasco?” (“Foul”), “What are u going to do to Will?” (“Respond”), “Sooooooo …….. Um … See anything interesting this weekend?” (“No. Heard alot though.”) and, most pointedly, “Replace your brother with Jerry Seinfeld on the stage that night, Would the narrative still be the same or Will Smith be locked up by LAPD?” (“You know.”)

Rock has declined to press charges against Smith, according to the Los Angeles Police Department; the Academy of Motion Picture Arts and Sciences issued a statement on Monday in which it condemned Smith’s attack on Rock, revealing that it has “officially started a formal review around the incident and will explore further action and consequences in accordance with our Bylaws, Standards of Conduct and California law.”

The viral Oscar’s moment has elicited a startling array of responses, including takes from Smith’s surprised mother , “ traumatized ” show co-host comedian Amy Schumer and “ sickened ” comedian/actor Jim Carrey, with Tony Rock wrapping things up with a “not my call” when asked the question many have debated on social media over the past few days: “should the Oscar be taken back? Should Chris get it for his remarkable composure during a live assault?”

Tony signed off by encouraging his followers to check out his brother’s award-winning 2009 documentary about the history of Black hair, Good Hair , writing , “Be sure to watch Good Hair since the narrative is now changed to all my bro does is disrespect women of color.”

See aTony Rock’s tweets below.

Related
Complex

Steve Harvey Discusses Will Smith Slapping Chris Rock at Oscars, Shares the 'Man Thing' Actor Should Have Done

Steve Harvey has now given his take on Will Smith's slapping of Chris Rock during the 2022 Oscars ceremony. The Judge Steve Harvey and Family Feud host believes the King Richard Oscar-winner "overreacted" to Rock's G.I. Jane 2 joke directed at Jada Pinkett Smith, who Tuesday welcomed a "season for healing" in a timely Instagram post. Harvey also questioned the circumstances surrounding the slap, arguing that it was a "Hollywood move" due to Smith's knowledge that Rock would be unable to react in the moment.
CELEBRITIES
Complex

Chris Rock's Brother, Tony Rock, Addresses Will Smith's Oscars Slap, Says Diddy Lied About Reconciliation

Chris Rock's brother, Tony Rock, is the latest to share some public thoughts on Will Smith's Oscars slap. As part of his usual 20 Questions Tuesday festivities, Tony was met with a number of inquiries related to the Oscar-winning King Richard actor having slapped the comedian at the 2022 Oscars this past Sunday. As has been stated and restated in a slew of articles since, the slap was preceded by Chris telling a G.I. Jane joke about Jada Pinkett Smith. Will apologized to the Academy in his acceptance speech later that evening, then apologized to Chris in an extended statement shared to Instagram on Monday.
CELEBRITIES
Variety

Why Will Smith Wasn't Ejected From the Oscars After Chris Rock Slap

Click here to read the full article. Will Smith's slap heard around the world begs the question — what does it take to get kicked out of the Oscars? When last night's best actor winner assaulted presenter Chris Rock during the Academy Awards on Sunday, television history was made — as was the collective undoing of Hollywood decorum. But why wasn't Smith ejected from the ceremony for the internationally televised incident? Shock, for starters, numerous sources close to the Academy of Motion Picture Arts & Sciences told Variety. It's evident from social media accounts and wide reports from inside the telecast that...
CELEBRITIES
Rolling Stone

Will Smith Joked About a Man's Baldness in Viral Clip. Now That Man Weighs In on Slap

Click here to read the full article. Bass player John B. Williams clearly remembers the moment more than 30 years ago when Will Smith pointed him out during an episode of The Arsenio Hall Show and cracked a joke about his bald head. "I didn't take it seriously. He was a comedian. He was the Fresh Prince of Bel-Air. He was a rapper. I took it as a joke. I laughed it off," Williams, 81, tells Rolling Stone in his first interview since a clip of the 1991 exchange started going viral. He's also adamant what happened Sunday night was different, and...
CELEBRITIES
Whiskey Riff

Academy Awards 1973: John Wayne Had To Be Restrained From Confronting Native American Woman Sacheen Littlefeather On Stage

We're only a couple days removed from Will Smith slapping the ever-living hell out of Chris Rock on stage at this year's Oscars, after the comedian made a joke about Jada Pinkett Smith's hair loss. The Full Uncensored video of Will Smith's altercation with Chris Rock at the #Oscars pic.twitter.com/cGQ3plSEiz — Movies (@moreoffilms) March 28, 2022 There's no doubt that the incident was the wildest Oscars moment in recent memory, and hell, I'll bet it will stay that way for […] The post Academy Awards 1973: John Wayne Had To Be Restrained From Confronting Native American Woman Sacheen Littlefeather On Stage first appeared on Whiskey Riff.
CELEBRITIES
Elite Daily

Chris Rock And Will Smith's Oscars Fight, Explained

What the heck just happened? That's what fans asked themselves after, in the middle of Chris Rock's 2022 Oscars presenter introduction, Will Smith flew out of his seat and seemed to slap the comedian. A few seconds of silence followed as ABC tried to bleep out cursing. Let's figure out what went down in Chris Rock and Will Smith's apparent Oscars fight. (Elite Daily has reached out to reps for both parties for comment on the incident, but did not hear back at the time of publication.)
CELEBRITIES
thesource.com

Fake Chris Rock Apology To Will and Jada Surfaces, Quickly Shut Down

Yesterday, March 28, Will Smith issued an apology for slapping Chris Rock at the Oscars. He called his actions "unacceptable and inexcusable" and stated that he acted emotionally toward the joke. "Violence in all of its forms is poisonous and destructive," Smith wrote in an Instagram post. "My...
CELEBRITIES
Fox News

Fans react after Chris Rock show in Boston: 'I want my money back'

Reactions were mixed after Chris Rock performed at the Wilbur Theater in Boston days after Will Smith slapped him at the Oscars. Rock only briefly addressed the falling-out, saying he was "still kind of processing what happened" Sunday and never mentioning Smith by name. Since the Oscars incident, sales for...
BOSTON, MA
The Independent

Lady Gaga's awkward interaction with Caitlyn Jenner at Oscars viewing party

Lady Gaga had an awkward run-in with Caitlyn Jenner at an Oscar viewing party, and now social media can't stop talking about the cringe-worthy moment.The interaction was captured by BBC journalist Bahman Kalbasi outside of Elton John's AIDS Foundation Academy Awards Viewing Party on Sunday evening. Kalbasi posted the 26-second video to Twitter, where it was viewed more than 1.5 million times.In the clip, Caitlyn Jenner asks Lady Gaga — whose real name is Stefani Joanne Angelina Germanotta — why she hasn't seen the singer at their local Starbucks in Malibu for quite some time."Are you spending time in Malibu...
CELEBRITIES
Decider.com

'The View' Has Heated Conversation About How Race Played Into the Oscar Night Slap

Whoopi Goldberg is not happy with one of the more troubling narratives surrounding Will Smith's attack on Chris Rock at last Sunday's Oscars, and she brought it up on today's episode of The View. Early on in the episode, Whoopi mentioned the idea that Smith's actions perpetuate a myth that Black people are violent, which she rejected, stating that Smith's actions are Smith's alone, and he is not indicative of an entire race. Instead, she said the focus should be on Rock's restraint in the moment.
CELEBRITIES
Billboard

Jim Carrey Says Will Smith Should Have Been Arrested for Chris Rock Oscars Slap

Click here to read the full article. Jim Carrey made clear he believes that Will Smith slapping Chris Rock during Sunday's Oscars not only did irreparable damage to his legacy, but to the entire Hollywood industry. In a recent CBS Mornings interview with Gayle King to promote Sonic the Hedgehog 2, Carrey said Smith should be facing far greater consequences for slapping Rock after the comic made a joke about his spouse, Jada Pinkett Smith. Not only was Smith not ejected from the event, but he got a standing ovation shortly thereafter when he won best actor for King Richard. Smith issued...
CELEBRITIES
