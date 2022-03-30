ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Houston, TX

Review: Linklater charmingly chronicles life in 1969 Houston

Daily Independent
Daily Independent
 2 days ago

The geniuses at NASA accidentally build the lunar module a little too small for an adult in “Apollo 10½: A Space Age Childhood.” In Richard Linklater’s first foray into animation since “A Scanner Darkly,” a few fast-talking NASA men (Glen Powell and Zachary Levi) recruit an average local elementary school student, Stan, to test it out for them on a top secret mission to the Moon. It’s the kind of thing kids have been dreaming about for over 50 years.

Memory is a funny thing, of course, and no one fantasizes as freely as a kid. For this imaginative spirit living in the Houston area in the late 1960s near NASA at its heyday was like “being where science fiction was coming to life. The optimistic, technological future was now and we were at the absolute center of everything new and better,” he says.

It should be said that our narrator Stan (Milo Coy voices him as a kid, Jack Black as an adult) is a bit of a fabulist. Not that it matters, “Apollo 10½” is only sort of about Stan’s fantastical trip to the Moon before Neil Armstrong, Buzz Aldrin and Michael Collins took off in Apollo 11. It is a breezy nostalgia-fest, in rotoscope, about a very specific childhood in a very specific place with an adult narrator telling us the story of his childhood. His siblings teased him for not being in many family photos because, as he says, at that point his family had given up on documenting every move of their children.

And it is not dissimilar to retrospective coming-of-age larks like “Stand by Me,” “Now and Then” and “The Wonder Years,” with its earnest, wry observations. Stan takes us through daily life as a 10-year-old in 1969 as the youngest of six children in a neighborhood where it seemed like everyone worked for NASA in some capacity, though he can’t help but wish that his dad had a position that took him to space, not an office.

Linklater is almost too good at making you wistful for times you were never part of. And even so, there is universality in Stan’s life in the sandwiches they would make on Sunday and unfreeze throughout the week for school lunches, the myriad ways his mother would use a ham for a weeks' worth of dinners, or memories about seeing “The Sound of Music” multiple times a week for at least a few years straight.

Stan explains he was part of the last of the “duck-and-cover” generation, though hardly the last to fear that there would be no future at all.

There’s a paradox to living in a time that worships the future while also predicting the end. As if kids don’t have enough anxiety already.

And for Stan this is manifested in a strange reality where the space race seemed to permeate the most mundane aspects of daily life, from the wire rockets on their playgrounds and the desperation to give everything — even advertisements in the newspaper — a connection to the astronauts.

There may be a little bit of projection going on in regards to Stan’s immediate appreciation of “2001: A Space Odyssey.” He’s either the coolest 10-year-old film scholar out there or this is also a riff on our fallible memories. Who’s to say Stan (and Linklater) didn’t really get the famous white room? There’s also the unshakable feeling that we’ve seen this all before. We kind of have: 1969 is not exactly an undocumented time, especially for a middle class white family and this doesn’t push many boundaries.

And yet as with most Linklater joints, it’s so sincere and so sweetly true that you can’t really fault it for not reinventing the wheel. Just like a story that your parents have told or maybe you’ve told a million times before, it’s comforting. So put that ham casserole on the stove, pull up a chair and enjoy hearing one more time about how someone who grew up with a black and white television set never knew Oz was in color.

“Apollo 10 ½: A Space Age Childhood,” a Netflix release streaming Friday, is rated PG-13 by the Motion Picture Association of America for “for some suggestive material, injury images, and smoking.” Running time: 98 minutes. Three stars out of four.

MPAA Definition of PG-13: Parents strongly cautioned. Some material may be inappropriate for children under 13.

___

Follow AP Film Writer Lindsey Bahr on Twitter: www.twitter.com

Comments / 0

Daily Independent
Daily Independent

1K+

Followers

7K+

Posts

202K+

Views

Related
IndieWire

‘Apollo 10 1/2’ Review: NASA Sends a Kid to the Moon in Richard Linklater’s Bittersweet Animated Delight

“Apollo 10 ½: A Space Age Childhood” introduces itself as a fantastical adventure about a Houston fourth-grader who’s plucked out of school for a confidential NASA mission in the spring of 1969 (those wacky scientists accidentally built the lunar module too small for an adult), but Richard Linklater’s first animated feature since “A Scanner Darkly” isn’t really a story about a kid who secretly paved the way for Neil Armstrong, or even a story about a kid who had any special interest in the stars above. In fact, this semi-autobiographical sketch isn’t really a story at all so much as a sweetly effervescent string of Kodachrome memories from the filmmaker’s own childhood — the childhood of someone who was born in a place without any sense of yesterday, and came of age at a time that was obsessed with tomorrow.
HOUSTON, TX
Complex

Steve Harvey Discusses Will Smith Slapping Chris Rock at Oscars, Shares the ‘Man Thing’ Actor Should Have Done

Steve Harvey has now given his take on Will Smith’s slapping of Chris Rock during the 2022 Oscars ceremony. The Judge Steve Harvey and Family Feud host believes the King Richard Oscar-winner “overreacted” to Rock’s G.I. Jane 2 joke directed at Jada Pinkett Smith, who Tuesday welcomed a “season for healing” in a timely Instagram post. Harvey also questioned the circumstances surrounding the slap, arguing that it was a “Hollywood move” due to Smith’s knowledge that Rock would be unable to react in the moment.
CELEBRITIES
Popculture

Chris Rock Receives Surprising Bit of Positive News in Wake of Will Smith Oscars Slap

Chris Rock already has some good news to ease the sting from being slapped in the face by Will Smith at the Oscars on Sunday. The viral moment has reportedly caused an upsurge in ticket sales for Rock's next few live comedy shows. This will mean more money and more seats filled for Rock, though it may also increase the pressure to say something witty about the whole fiasco.
CELEBRITIES
Popculture

Hallmark Recently Canceled Three Major Movie Series

Hallmark Channel might not see new installments in some of their favorite movie mystery sagas. The network has axed a trio of series over the past several months. The Picture Perfect Mysteries, Hailey Dean Mysteries and Matchmaker Mysteries movie franchises were all canceled between November 2021 and January 2022. While Hallmark never announced the cancellations in a formal matter, stars of each franchise spoke out about its decisions on social media.
TV & VIDEOS
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
City
Houston, TX
Houston, TX
Entertainment
Local
Texas Entertainment
Variety

Al Pacino Saw Francis Ford Coppola ‘Profusely Crying’ After Studio Cut ‘Godfather’ Filming Short

Click here to read the full article. Al Pacino celebrated the 50th anniversary of “The Godfather” this month in a interview with The New York Times. While the actor reminisced on often-told stories about Paramount Pictures executives battling Francis Ford Coppola over his casting as Michael Corleone, Pacino also revealed a moment on set when he saw the director at his most vulnerable. The constant tension between Coppola and Paramount resulted in the filmmaker “profusely crying” on set after the studio cut the filming of one iconic scene short. “You remember the funeral scene for Marlon, when they put him down?”...
MOVIES
Daily Mail

Helium-3 is leaking from Earth's core, scientists discover, adding evidence to the theory that our planet formed in a solar nebula billons of years ago

Helium-3, a rare isotope of helium gas, has been found leaking out of the Earth's core, adding evidence to the theory the planet formed in a solar nebula. Some natural processes can produce helium-3, but it is made primarily in nebulae - massive, spinning clouds of gas and dust, with most traced back to the Big Bang.
ASTRONOMY
ComicBook

Making of The Godfather Series The Offer Trailer Released by Paramount+

The upcoming TV series about the making of The Godfather has dropped its first trailer! The Offer will take a dramatized look behind the scenes of Frances Ford Coppola's classic crime drama epic, and all the many things that happened to almost make the Oscar-winning film never happen at all. The trailer for The Offer weaves together the worlds of classic Hollywood and the old school mob underworld, as producer Albert S. Ruddy (Miles Teller) tries to walk between both worlds to get Mario Puzo's story onto the screen.
MOVIES
Deadline

Johnny Carson Biopic Series Starring Joseph Gordon-Levitt From David Milch & Jay Roach Hits Marketplace

Click here to read the full article. EXCLUSIVE: The story of one of America’s most beloved TV personalities, Johnny Carson, may finally be coming to the screen. A high-profile series, starring Joseph Gordon-Levitt as Carson, written by Deadwood creator David Milch and to be directed by Jay Roach, was recently taken out and has been heating up the premium marketplace. The project, titled King Of Late Night, is a co-production between wiip and Anonymous Content. The series will follow the life and career of late-night TV pioneer Johnny Carson from New York to Los Angeles to the Las Vegas strip. King...
CELEBRITIES
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Neil Armstrong
Person
Buzz Aldrin
Person
Michael Collins
Person
Richard Linklater
Person
Jack Black
Person
Zachary Levi
Person
Glen Powell
The Independent

Woman ‘asked to cover up due to inappropriate top’ at Disney World

A woman says she was forced to accept a free T-shirt while visiting Disney World Florida because her outfit was deemed inappropriate.Alyssa Schueller, from Ohio, posted about the ordeal on TikTok, receiving almost 4 million views. In the video, she is seen wearing a cropped bodysuit that exposed part of her midriff as she is escorted to a merchandise store by a Disney worker.“Getting escorted to a free shirt because mine isn’t appropriate,” she wrote in the caption. The Disney worker then writes her a voucher, before giving Schueller a free yellow T-shirt.As per Disney’s dress code, “clothing which,...
LIFESTYLE
Deadline

Hilary Swank & ‘Reacher’ Breakout Alan Ritchson To Lead Kingdom Story Company’s ‘Ordinary Angels’; Lionsgate Distributing

Click here to read the full article. EXCLUSIVE: Two-time Academy Award winner Hilary Swank (Million Dollar Baby) and Reacher breakout Alan Ritchson have signed on to star in the film Ordinary Angels from Kingdom Story Company, which Lionsgate will distribute. Set against the backdrop of the worst snowstorm in Kentucky history, pic is inspired by the incredible true story of a struggling hairdresser (Swank) who single-handedly rallies an entire community to help a widowed father (Ritchson) save the life of his critically ill young daughter. Jon Gunn (The Unbreakable Boy) is directing, having written the most recent draft of the script with Jon...
MOVIES
Popculture

Amazon Prime Video's 'Outer Range' Finds Josh Brolin in the Center of a Western Sci-Fi Series in First Look

Amazon Prime Video has debuted the first look trailer for Outer Range, a western sci-fi series that stars Josh Brolin as a modern cowboy at the center of a dark mystery. The ominous new clip offers little in the way of plot reveals but features Brolin as the rugged head of his family delivering a powerful prayer. The intense invocation grows angry and echoes as unsettling scenes flash by, teasing viewers that blood and violence are almost certainly in store. Notably, the show marks Brolin's first series-lead role since the 2003 political drama Mister Sterling.
TV SERIES
TVGuide.com

The Best Movies and Shows to Watch in March on Netflix, Amazon, HBO Max, and More

Bridgerton and Atlanta don't have much in common, but they do share one thing that's pretty important: a return date. The hit Netflix romance and the acclaimed FX dramedy both return March 25. All the shows not returning on March 25 must feel pretty left out now. Most of the rest of the month's big premieres are brand spanking new, like HBO Max's Minx (March 17), Hulu's Deep Water (March 18), Amazon Prime Video's Master (March 18), and Disney+'s Moon Knight (March 30).
MOVIES
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Space Age#Apollo
Cinema Blend

Dakota Johnson's Madame Web Movie Is Adding A Euphoria Star

It would appear that Zendaya is no longer the only cast member of the HBO series Euphoria who is a part of the ever-growing multiverse of Spider-Man-related movies. Today, it has been reported that Sydney Sweeney, who plays Cassie Howard on the hit show, has come aboard director S.J. Clarkson's Madame Web – the upcoming Spider-Man-related blockbuster that is set to star Dakota Johnson.
MOVIES
CNET

HBO Max: The 22 Best Movies to Watch

Looking for a movie to spend your evening with? You've arrived at the right place. Let's look at what's hitting HBO Max each week, as well as the service's handful of best originals, which you can peruse below. If you're still searching for something to watch, the platform also offers loads of classics from the Criterion Collection.
MOVIES
tvinsider.com

Step Into…The Movies with Derek and Julianne Hough

A star-studded cast pays homage to dance moments on film by reimagining them through a modern lens. The Houghs, Dancing with the Stars veterans and sibling choreographers, pay homage to classic dance sequences from favorite movies—running the gamut from Singin’ in the Rain to Dirty Dancing to La La Land—in a musical special intended to whet cinephiles’ appetite for next Sunday’s Oscar telecast. Guests for the special include Moulin Rouge director Baz Luhrmann, West Side Story Oscar front-runner Ariana DeBose, Footloose’s Kevin Bacon, Chicago director Rob Marshall, Kenny Ortega, Glee’s Amber Riley and more.
THEATER & DANCE
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
NASA
NewsBreak
Science
NewsBreak
Music
NewsBreak
Entertainment
NewsBreak
Animation
NewsBreak
Netflix
Decider.com

‘The View’ Has Heated Conversation About How Race Played Into the Oscar Night Slap

Whoopi Goldberg is not happy with one of the more troubling narratives surrounding Will Smith’s attack on Chris Rock at last Sunday’s Oscars, and she brought it up on today’s episode of The View. Early on in the episode, Whoopi mentioned the idea that Smith’s actions perpetuate a myth that Black people are violent, which she rejected, stating that Smith’s actions are Smith’s alone, and he is not indicative of an entire race. Instead, she said the focus should be on Rock’s restraint in the moment.
CELEBRITIES
Distractify

'The Thing About Pam' Tells an Equally Bizarre and Mundane Murder Tale — How Many Episodes Is It?

What does a cold-blooded killer look like? Are you picturing an infamously evil face, like serial killer Jeffrey Dahmer? Perhaps you're picturing some faceless hitman. But you'd likely never suspect your closest friend of possessing the ability to kill. Missouri's own Betsy Faria surely didn't. In the case of Betsy, it was her blunt, Karen-like suburban BFF, Pam Hupp, who wound up being her abhorrent killer.
TV SERIES
Deadline

‘Jaws’ Making-Of Musical ‘Bruce’ Hooks Its Steven Spielberg: Broadway’s Jarrod Spector

Click here to read the full article. The Seattle world premiere of the Jaws-inspired stage musical Bruce has reeled in its Steven Spielberg: The Tony-nominated actor Jarrod Spector will play the young filmmaker circa 1974 as he confronts various challenges while directing what would become the most ferocious of all summer blockbusters. Not least of those challenges: the “highly dysfunctional mechanical star named Bruce,” as the musical’s synopsis states, referring to the robot shark that made filming a nightmare. Based on The Jaws Log, a 1975 nonfiction behind-the-scenes account of the film’s production by Jaws co-screenwriter Carl Gottlieb, the musical, directed and...
SEATTLE, WA
Daily Independent

Daily Independent

Phoenix, AZ
1K+
Followers
7K+
Post
202K+
Views
ABOUT

A daily community newspaper serving the Phoenix metro with a focus on its West Valley suburbs.

 https://www.yourvalley.net

Comments / 0

Community Policy