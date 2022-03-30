ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
80 years of strength, love & family: Patricia Radicevic of Three Brothers

By Lori Fredrich Photography: Lori Fredrich
 1 day ago

Cover picture for the articleThe crisp exterior of the pastry audibly shatters as you bite into a slice of warm burek, the seemingly endless layers of dough yielding to a tender center teeming with tender spinach and creamy, slightly briney Serbian cheeses. The dish, painstakingly layered by hand in the kitchen at Three...

Connecticut Post

The Bacon Brothers talk about their love for CT ahead of Ridgefield show

It’s been a long 18 months but Connecticut’s live music fans finally get to lose their blues and cut loose. The Bacon Brothers were scheduled to play the Ridgefield Playhouse in September 2020 but the show was deferred as COVID cases surged. In a milestone show marking their 15th performance here, the duo will return Sunday, April 3, kicking off the East Coast leg of their “Out of Memory” tour.
RIDGEFIELD, CT
Aspen Times

Robert Sinko remembered for love of family and fun

Throughout the four-plus decades Robert Sinko lived in Snowmass Village and worked at The Crestwood, he seemed to have some kind of gravitational pull — a combination of charisma and integrity and patience and loyalty and kindness and humor that drew people in and enveloped them in the embrace of a welcoming community.
SNOWMASS VILLAGE, CO
SheKnows

We Want Our Kids to Look at Us the Way Ketanji Brown Jackson’s Daughter Does in This Viral Photo

Click here to read the full article. Judge Ketanji Brown Jackson’s daughters, Leila and Talia, have a ton to be proud of. After all, their mom is the first Black woman to be nominated (and soon, confirmed) to the Supreme Court since its founding in 1790. The first federal public defender appointed to the court. The first justice to have represented criminal defendants since Thurgood Marshall. Need we say more? She’s amazing – but if her credentials don’t prove it, the way her daughter Leila gazes at her in admiration will. The now-viral photo is literally mom goals in one picture. It was...
POLITICS
MIX 108

Popular Steakhouse Restaurant Closes Its Doors In Wisconsin

This year so far has brought quite a bit of change to the food world. From some restaurants moving, to new ones opening up and unfortunately some closing down. In the past few weeks, we've learned a popular Mexican restaurant will now call the Lincoln Park neighborhood its home in Duluth. A new coffee shop also opened in the Lincoln Park area. A new chophouse has officially opened in Superior. Plus, another popular Mexican restaurant is moving to Superior.
SUPERIOR, WI
Slate

Our Daughter’s Husband Left Her for Another Woman. But Guess Who Really Got Screwed.

Pay Dirt is Slate’s money advice column. Have a question? Send it to Athena and Elizabeth here. (It’s anonymous!) About eight years ago my daughter and her then-husband decided to build a home for themselves and three children here in northern Idaho. My wife and I had a vacant 10-acre parcel attached to our primary home of many years. We all decided that it made sense for my daughter and her family to build on our property, with the agreement that my wife and I would act as the bank and finance the build, partially to avoid the construction headaches that come with using a traditional construction loan, and partially to let us realize some interest income on money that was doing nothing in its current investment portfolio. The agreement was that after the home was complete, we would go to a real estate attorney, get a contract drawn up and they would begin their “mortgage” commitments. We would get to have our grandkids close by, and life would be good for all.
ECONOMY
Rolling Stone

Chris Brown Dog Bite Lawsuit: Singer Says Housekeeper ‘Only Heard’ Bloody Attack On Sister

Click here to read the full article. Chris Brown says the housekeeper who claims one of his dogs “viciously” mauled her sister at his Los Angeles home has no standing to sue because “she only heard the dog barking and her sister screaming” – she didn’t actually witness the alleged attack. In a new court filing obtained by Rolling Stone, Brown and his lawyer asked a judge to reject the woman’s civil lawsuit, which was filed last year. They call her a “remote bystander” who has no standing to sue. Patricia Avila claims in her lawsuit that she and her sister were...
LOS ANGELES, CA
Gillian Sisley

Man Secretly Kicks Wife's Sister and Baby Out of Home

Each and every person has secrets. However, some secrets can be a lot worse than others. OnePoll conducted a survey that found that the top secrets people keep from their loved ones are generally mental illness diagnoses and also embarrassing incidents.

