On the latest Blackhawks Talk Podcast, Charlie Roumeliotis goes 1-on-1 with Jonathan Toews ahead of his 1,000th NHL game. What does the milestone mean to him and did he ever doubt he'd get there after missing last season with an illness? Plus, we dive into some of his career highlights, who gave him the Captain Serious nickname, how long he wants to keep playing for and much more.

NHL ・ 4 HOURS AGO