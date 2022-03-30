Cheyenne police investigate shooting in south Cheyenne

CHEYENNE – Cheyenne police officers were dispatched to a report of shots fired near the 100 block of West Fifth Street early Tuesday morning.

Upon arrival at the scene, officers located a 32-year-old male victim with multiple gunshot wounds, CPD said in a Wednesday news release. He was transported by ambulance to Cheyenne Regional Medical Center, where he was treated and remains in serious condition.

The case remains under investigation by the Cheyenne Police Department’s Detective Bureau.

Anyone with information regarding this incident is asked to contact Detective Pendleton at 307-633-6666 or jpendleton@cheyennepd.org. Additionally, information can be provided anonymously at 307-638-TIPS or at silentwitnesslaramiecounty.com.