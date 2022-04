BALTIMORE (WJZ) — A group of advocates on Friday called on the Baltimore County Council to redraw the boundaries for its seven councilmanic districts, saying a recently released court-ordered proposal does not provide a second majority-Black precinct. The speakers, many of whom are plaintiffs in a lawsuit last year challenging an earlier map or represented groups that are, compared the proposal the council submitted earlier this month to the racist Jim Crow laws that maintained racial segregation in the 19th and 20th centuries. “The Baltimore County Council must propel itself into the 21st century and leave behind the vestiges of Jim Crow...

BALTIMORE COUNTY, MD ・ 14 DAYS AGO