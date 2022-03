Fees for items dropped off at the Brown County Landfill are waived during the cleanup, although there are limits and exceptions. Brown County commissioners approved the request to waive fees during their Tuesday meeting. No more than four car or pickup tires can be dropped off per load. Fees will not be waived for business and commercial drop-offs, mobile homes or waste from large demolition projects.

BROWN COUNTY, SD ・ 7 DAYS AGO