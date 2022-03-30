ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Cheyenne, WY

Man in Serious Condition After Shooting in South Cheyenne

By Joy Greenwald
106.3 Cowboy Country
106.3 Cowboy Country
 4 hours ago
Cover picture for the article

A man is in serious condition after he was shot in south Cheyenne early Tuesday morning, according to police. Public Information Officer Alex Farkas says officers were called around 3:45 a.m. to a...

y95country.com

Comments / 0

Check out more stories from
106.3 Cowboy Country
106.3 Cowboy Country

3K+

Followers

12K+

Posts

768K+

Views

and other trusted sources in the NewsBreak App, the go-to source for breaking news around you
Related
PITTSBURGH TRIBUNE-REVIEW

Man dead in South Side shooting

A man was fatally shot in Pittsburgh’s South Side neighborhood late Saturday, according to police. Officers were called to Freysburg Street around 10:30 p.m. and found the man with gunshot wounds to the chest. He was pronounced dead at the scene in a residential area a few blocks back from East Carson Street.
PITTSBURGH, PA
WRAL News

Man seriously injured after shot in Durham neighborhood

Durham, N.C. — A man was transported to a local hospital with serious injuries on Tuesday after being shot in a Durham neighborhood. Around six police officers were investigating the shooting on Big Leaf Way. Police did not say what led up to the incident or if any arrests...
DURHAM, NC
Sheridan Media

Kidnapped Utah Teen Discovered In Back of Semi In Cheyenne Truck Stop

A Utah teenager who was kidnapped by a Florida man she met online was discovered by Cheyenne police on Thursday and rescued, officials announced. The 13-year-old girl was reported missing earlier this week from her home in Roosevelt, Utah. An investigation by local, state and federal authorities revealed the girl had been communicating online with 25-year-old Chris Evans via the Oculus virtual reality headset for around a month.
CHEYENNE, WY
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
City
Cheyenne, WY
Cheyenne, WY
Crime & Safety
Local
Wyoming Crime & Safety
State
Wyoming State
KTVU FOX 2

Oakland double shooting leaves man in 'grave condition'

OAKLAND, Calif. - The Oakland Police Department is investigating a shooting that occurred on Saturday just before 8:30 p.m., at 102nd Avenue and International Boulevard. Officers were dispatched to the area after reports of a shooting. When they arrived, they found a man and a woman, both Oakland residents, who had apparently been shot.
OAKLAND, CA
WSAV News 3

Rockdale St. shooting seriously injures man, police investigate

SAVANNAH, Ga. (WSAV) – The Savannah Police Department (SPD) announced early Friday morning they are investigating a shooting that seriously injured a man. Police say the shooting happened in the 4700 block of Rockdale Street. SPD now confirms the shooting occurred around 10:30 p.m. Thursday. Police located an adult male suffering from serious injuries. He […]
SAVANNAH, GA
WTVM

Man injured in South Lumpkin Rd. shooting in Columbus

COLUMBUS, Ga. (WTVM) - Columbus police are investigating after one man was shot on South Lumpkin Road. According to Columbus Police Sergeant Aaron Evrard, the shooting occurred at approximately 10:17 p.m. Monday, March 21. The man has not been identified but has non-life threatening injuries. It is unknown if a...
COLUMBUS, GA
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Shooting#Police#True Crime
CBS Chicago

Man charged in South Loop shooting

CHICAGO (CBS) -- An Indiana man has been charged with shooting another man during a fight Monday afternoon in the South Loop.Police said 20-year-old Adam Davis, of Gary, was arrested shortly after he shot a 52-year-old man in the leg inside a building in the 1200 block of South Michigan Avenue around 3 p.m. Monday.The victim was taken to Northwestern Memorial Hospital in good condition.Davis has been charged with one felony count of aggravated battery, two misdemeanor counts of aggravated assault, and one misdemeanor count of not having a concealed carry license.He is due to appear in bond court Tuesday afternoon.
CHICAGO, IL
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Public Safety
wdhn.com

Man in critical condition after Enterprise motorcycle crash

ENTERPRISE, Ala. (WDHN) — A motorcyclist is in critical condition after a two-vehicle crash in Enterprise Saturday morning. Around 10 a.m., Enterprise Police responded to a traffic accident involving a motorcycle and a passenger vehicle at the intersection of Bellwood Road and Boll Weevil Circle. The driver of the...
ENTERPRISE, AL
Lake and McHenry County Scanner

Man flown to the hospital in serious condition after single-vehicle crash near Marengo

A medical helicopter transported a man in serious condition to a hospital following a single-vehicle crash near Marengo Sunday morning, officials said. The McHenry County Sheriff’s Office and Marengo Fire and Rescue Districts responded around 7:51 a.m. Sunday to the 22500 block of West Grant Highway in unincorporated Marengo. Marengo Fire and Rescue Districts Communication […]
MARENGO, IL
Wave 3

Man injured in shooting on South Hancock Street

LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WAVE) - An investigation is underway after a man was shot Saturday night. It happened around 9:45 p.m. Saturday night at South Hancock Street and East Broadway, according to LMPD spokesman Dwight Mitchell. When officers were called to the scene, they found a man who had been shot....
LOUISVILLE, KY
BBC

Clydach man, 68, in hospital after serious assault

A man is being treated in hospital for "serious facial injuries" following an assault, and an extensive search is under way for the suspect. The 68-year-old was attacked in Clydach, Swansea, on Saturday at about 17:30 GMT. South Wales Police said his condition was now stable. Officers are searching for...
PUBLIC SAFETY
106.3 Cowboy Country

106.3 Cowboy Country

Cheyenne, WY
3K+
Followers
12K+
Post
768K+
Views
ABOUT

106.3 Cowboy Country plays the best country music and delivers the latest local news, information and features for Cheyenne, Wyoming. Live and local on-air, online and through our free mobile app.

Comments / 0

Community Policy