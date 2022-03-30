ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Charlotte, NC

‘It just brings tears to my eyes’: Baby girl severely burned in east Charlotte apartment fire

By Lindsay Clein
FOX8 News
FOX8 News
 1 day ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1qZcTb_0euIFv3700

CHARLOTTE (QUEEN CITY NEWS) – A baby girl is being treated for serious injuries after being burned in an apartment fire Tuesday morning.

The fire broke out around 7 a.m. at the Heritage Park Apartments in East Charlotte.

“It’s an unfortunate situation for anyone,” said Captain Dennis Gist, with the Charlotte Fire Department. “But especially when it involves a pediatric patient. At this time we don’t have much information, but she was transported with life-threatening injuries.”

NORTH CAROLINA: Catch up on everything happening across your state.

CMPD officers were called to the complex Tuesday morning and were already on the scene when the fire broke out.

“So police called this incident into us,” said Captain Gist.

It’s unclear if the incident CMPD responded to was directly related to the fire.

Officers have been called to the complex multiple times. At least six families were displaced, including George Scott’s family. He lives there with his daughter and grandson.

Scott said he was given a $500 gift card, but fears that won’t be enough to cover necessary costs.

“My neighbor across the street was kicking the door,” said Scott. “I thought it was the police, he was kicking it so hard.”

Neighbors said the toughest part of it all is knowing a child was hurt.

“It just brings tears to my eyes,” said Scott.

“I’m alive, and that’s what matters,” said Resident Chris Morgan. “But I feel so sorry for that baby in the hospital now. It’s just crazy.”

The cause of the fire remains under investigation, but arson investigators were on the scene for most of the morning. Neighbors are hoping for a miracle for the baby.

“Please God,” said Scott. “Just let her come on through this.”

Copyright 2022 Nexstar Media Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

For the latest news, weather, sports, and streaming video, head to FOX8 WGHP.

Comments / 0

Related
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
State
North Carolina State
Charlotte, NC
Crime & Safety
City
Charlotte, NC
Charlotte, NC
Accidents
Fox 46 Charlotte

Juvenile injured in shooting outside east Charlotte apartment complex

CHARLOTTE, NC (QUEEN CITY NEWS) – A juvenile was injured in a shooting Monday morning at an east Charlotte apartment complex, Charlotte Police say. Officers responded to calls regarding gunshots Monday morning near 5700 Copper Creek Court. A juvenile was found suffering from gunshot wounds and was treated for non-life-threatening injuries, according to the police […]
CHARLOTTE, NC
Shreveport Magazine

8-month-old baby boy died after an unlicensed child care operator left 9 children under the age of three at the daycare on their own while she left her home

The 47-year-old child care operator reportedly left 9 children under the age of three at the daycare on their own while she left her home for approximately 12 minutes to do a pickup at a local high school. The child care provider reportedly left her home for around 12 minutes to do a pickup at a local high school, leaving all 9 young children unsupervised.
PUBLIC SAFETY
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Police#Accident
hiphopnc.com

Black Man Dies After Being Shot 20 Times In Emergency Room By Ohio Police Officers, Medical Examiner Says

On April 12, last year, 27-year-old Black man Miles Jackson was shot and killed by police officers in a Columbus, Ohio, emergency room. Jackson allegedly had a gun tucked into his sweatpants and the gun reportedly went off, which doesn’t mean he opened fire in the ER, it just means the gun went off. Now, a medical examiner has ruled Jackson’s death a homicide and reported that he was shot 20 times and suffered wounds to his head, chest, and abdomen.
COLUMBUS, OH
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Accidents
NewsBreak
Public Safety
WCNC

'This is extremely dangerous': Outer Banks town asks tourists to stop leaving giant holes on the beach

KILL DEVIL HILLS, N.C. — Firefighters along North Carolina's Outer Banks are asking beachgoers to stop leaving giant holes along the shore when they leave. The Kill Devil Hills Fire Department posted two photos of large holes that were left unfilled on the beach last week. Firefighters got a call from someone about a large hole along North Virginia Dare Trail about a massive hole near the water.
KILL DEVIL HILLS, NC
FOX8 News

FOX8 News

High Point, NC
28K+
Followers
7K+
Post
5M+
Views
ABOUT

Based in High Point, North Carolina, MyFOX8.com aims to serve as a one-stop-shop for news and entertainment covering the Piedmont Triad, North Carolina, the Southeast, the U.S. and beyond.

 https://www.myfox8.com

Comments / 0

Community Policy