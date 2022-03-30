ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Economy

SPAC crackdown: SEC proposes new rules stripping its advantages over traditional IPOs

By Chris Matthews
MarketWatch
MarketWatch
 2 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=4ZVOla_0euIFrWD00
Gary Gensler,Chairman of the Securities and Exchange Commission supports new rules on Special Purpose Acquisition Companies AFP via Getty Images

Special Purpose Acquisition Companies exploded in popularity in recent years as a means to take private companies public, given executives perceived these shell companies as a faster and less regulatorily burdensome means to access public capital.

The U.S. Securities and Exchange Commission took notice, warning investors last April that purported advantages of the SPAC process, like reduced legal liability, could prove illusory if tested in the courts.

The SEC went further during a meeting Wednesday, voting 3-1 to propose new rules that would clarify that there is no legal safe harbor protecting companies from liability for making misleading projections of financial performance when taking a company public via SPAC.

The rule if adopted, would also require enhanced disclosure to prospective investors about potential conflicts of interest between SPAC sponsors and the companies they target, as well as better information about how an investor’s interest in a SPAC can be diluted as it takes a company public.

SEC Chairman Gary Gensler told reporters at a virtual press conference Wednesday that the growth in popularity in SPACS may have been driven by “a perception of regulatory arbitrage,” as well as the large fees that can be earned by sponsors, bankers and lawyers executing SPAC-related transactions.

“What we’re trying to do is bring traditional IPOS and SPAC-target IPOs to some similar level of investor protection,” Gensler said.

The SEC’s lone Republican commissioner, Hester Peirce, voted against the rule proposal, arguing that it “does more than mandate disclosures that would enhance investor understanding and imposes a set of substantive burdens than seem designed to damn, diminish and discourage SPACs because we do not like them.”

The public will have sixty days to comment on the proposal, and SEC staff will take these ideas into account before proposing a final version of the rule, which the commission will then vote on whether to adopt.

The issue of dilution is of particular concern to retail investors as the processes by which a SPAC investment can be made less valuable as it takes a company public can be opaque, according to SEC officials who briefed reporters on the proposal.

SPACs raise cash through an initial public offering that typically prices shares at $10, after which the shell company has two years to use the raised funds to purchase a private company, thereby making that company public. Investors in the SPAC IPO have the right to redeem their shares for $10 each, plus interest, if they don’t want to remain invested in the target company after it is announced.

A recent analysis of SPAC transactions by Michael Klausner and Emily Ryan of Stanford University and Michael Ohlrogge of NYU found that investors who stick with a SPAC through its acquisition of a target company end up with median net cash per share of just $5.70.

The reason the value of these shares are diluted is because SPAC sponsors typically earn a 20% fee to establish and support the SPAC and underwriters earn 5.5% of the IPOs total proceeds, according to the analysis. Finally, initial investors in a SPAC are promised interest on their initial $10 per-share investments and other inducements that enable them to reap healthy returns when they redeem their cash prior to the SPAC merger.

Despite these dilutive dynamics, SPACs have become an increasingly popular means for going public in recent years, with a record 617 SPAC going public globally in 2021 worth a combined $172.2 billion, according to data from Dealogic. Meanwhile, SPAC IPOs rose to account for more than 60% of all IPOs in 2021, while SPAC mergers accounted for more than 30% of all going-public deals last year.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3AKRM0_0euIFrWD00
Michael Klausner, Emily Ryan and Michael Ohlrogge

There are signs that the market is cooling however, as 314 of those SPAC IPOs occurred in the first quarter of last year, before the SEC and Congress began telegraphing their concerns over these trends.

The SEC proposal would standardize, simplify and make more prominent disclosures related to potential sources of dilution, requiring sponsors to present dilution scenario analysis in a tabular format on a prospectus cover page, SEC officials said.

One of the more high profile SPACs to go public in recent years is Digital World Acquisition Corp.

DWAC,

-3.07%

, which announced plans to merge with and take public former President Donald Trump’s company Trump Media, creator of the Truth Social app.

Digital World Acquisition Corp. has said that regulators are investigating it following reports that it may have run afoul of securities laws by discussing the possibility of merging with Trump Media with company representatives before the SPAC went public last September.

Comments / 0

If you enjoy reading articles from
MarketWatch
MarketWatch

125K+

Followers

24K+

Posts

31M+

Views

Follow MarketWatch and many more trusted news sources in the NewsBreak App
Related
MarketWatch

Opinion: Putin’s war will destroy Russia

VIENNA, Austria (Project Syndicate)—A grim old Soviet joke probably rings far too true to Ukrainians today. A Frenchman says, “I take the bus to work, but when I travel around Europe, I use my Peugeot.” A Russian replies, “We, too, have a wonderful system of public transportation, but when we go to Europe, we use a tank.”
POLITICS
WSOC-TV

New rules for companies on climate risks proposed by SEC

WASHINGTON — (AP) — Companies would be required to disclose the greenhouse gas emissions they produce and how climate risk affects their business under new rules proposed Monday by the Securities and Exchange Commission as part of a drive across the government to address climate change. Under the...
WASHINGTON, DC
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Gary Gensler
dailyhodl.com

$10,000,000,000,000 Asset Management Firm BlackRock Exploring Support for Crypto Assets

A top executive at investment management behemoth BlackRock says the company is researching crypto assets in response to heightened interest from clients. In a new letter, CEO and co-founder Larry Fink says that digital assets can resolve many of the problems associated with international payments, such as high prices and associated crimes.
MARKETS
WJTV.com

New corporate climate change disclosures proposed by SEC

WASHINGTON (AP) — Companies would be required to disclose the greenhouse gas emissions they produce and how climate risk affects their business under new rules proposed Monday by the Securities and Exchange Commission as part of a drive across the government to address climate change. Under the proposals adopted...
WASHINGTON, DC
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Ipos#Public Capital#Public Company#Sec#Spacs
Benzinga

Coinbase Faces $5M Class Action Lawsuit Alleging Dogecoin And 78 Other Crypto Tokens Are 'Unlicensed Securities'

Coinbase Global Inc (NASDAQ: COIN) has been slapped with a class-action lawsuit that alleges the cryptocurrency exchange is operating as an unregistered securities bourse. What Happened: A complaint filed with the Southern District Court of New York on March 11 alleges that Coinbase is selling 79 cryptocurrencies that are unregistered securities.
MARKETS
pymnts

SEC to Consider New SPAC Rule Amendments

New directives governing special purpose acquisition companies (SPACs) could be recommended by the U.S. Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC) at its open meeting on Wednesday (March 30). An agenda released by the SEC indicated that the agency will consider proposing rules that would affect SPACs, the use of projections in...
ECONOMY
Law.com

‘Grouphood’: The New SEC Proposed Rules

The SEC moves deliberately—and sometimes slowly. Other times, however, its most important changes are not immediately appreciated by the Bar. So it may be with the SEC’s February 10th proposed new rules amending the disclosure of beneficial ownership under §13(d) of the Williams Act. Wachtell, Lipton, Rosen & Katz filed a petition asking the SEC to shorten the 10 day “window” under §13(d) of the Securities Exchange Act in May 2011, and on Feb. 10, 2022—a mere 11 years later—the SEC responded with proposed revised rules that would shorten the window from 10 days to 5 days (meaning that those who acquire over 5% of a class of an equity security of a public corporation will have to disclose their stake in half the time as before).
ECONOMY
bloomberglaw.com

SEC Overreaches in Proposed Rule Changes for Private Funds

After much foreshadowing, the Securities and Exchange Commission recently released a series of proposed rule changes directed at the private funds industry. By far the most controversial aspect of the proposal is a series of restrictive rules that would change commercially negotiated terms— in particular the negotiated indemnification provision—and otherwise ban many practices by private fund sponsors.
ECONOMY
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Economy
pymnts

SEC: Investors Can Sue Over Inaccurate SPAC Forecasts

Special purpose acquisition company (SPAC) sponsors embellishing projections about the companies they’re taking public might be seeing harsher ramifications soon, according to a Tuesday (March 29) Bloomberg report. The U.S. Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC) said it plans to propose curbing legal protections that some SPACs have used in...
ECONOMY
AFP

US regulators tighten rules on deals with shell companies

US securities regulators proposed Wednesday new rules for shell investment companies, tightening a pathway for businesses to go public that has been criticized for skimping on investor protections. The new measures on SPACs aim to "ensure that investors in these vehicles get protections similar to those when investing in traditional initial public offerings," said SEC Chair Gary Gensler. 
ECONOMY
Motley Fool

1 Recent SPAC IPO With Home Run Potential

This leading vacation rental manager operates in a fragmented market with huge growth potential. Unlike many recent SPAC IPOs, Vacasa is outperforming its original revenue projections. Management sees a clear path to profitability, and it's closer than you might think. You’re reading a free article with opinions that may differ...
ECONOMY
CNBC

LUNA hits all-time high as Terra steps up bitcoin backing with $135 million purchase: CNBC Crypto World

CNBC Crypto World features the latest news and daily trading updates from the digital currency markets and provides viewers with a look at what's ahead with high-profile interviews, explainers, and unique stories from the ever-changing crypto industry. On today's show, Kathleen Breitman, co-founder of Tezos, discusses crypto's rapid rise and how regulators are trying to keep up.
MARKETS
Inc.com

A New Proposal From the SEC Is Likely to Slow Down the SPAC Trend (Even More)

The SPAC bubble may be ready to burst. The U.S. Securities and Exchange Commission this week proposed new rules and amendments governing special purpose acquisition companies, or SPACs. Otherwise known as blank-check companies, SPACs are formed with the sole purpose of acquiring an existing company and taking it public. The...
ECONOMY
MarketWatch

MarketWatch

125K+
Followers
24K+
Post
31M+
Views
ABOUT

MarketWatch provides the latest stock market, financial and business news. Get stock market quotes, personal finance advice, company news and more.

 https://www.marketwatch.com/

Comments / 0

Community Policy