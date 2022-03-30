‘Umbrella’ Celebrates 15 Years

He has won several Billboard Gospel Artist of the Year awards and Jesus is King was an album that took over Christian music in 2019, but Kanye West's recent troubles have caused some of his spiritual peers to come forward. West has been an undeniable force in music for decades and is a billionaire mogul with an unmatched resumé, but he has often found himself at the center of controversy over his remarks. We've all seen the response to his comments in regards to his divorce from Kim Kardashian and her new boyfriend Pete Davidson, but as West goes in on people like D.L. Hughley, Trevor Noah, and even Kid Cudi, some have been concerned.

