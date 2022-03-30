Parking garage renovations resuming in Auburn

GREENSBURG, Pa. (KDKA) — Parking is at a premium in Greensburg these days. Late last week, the county shut down the courthouse parking garage for renovations. It has created a parking shortage, as county vehicles have been moved to spots in other Greensburg city lots and garages. (Photo Credit: KDKA) In turn, that has seemingly left fewer spaces for the public, although police said there are still plenty of legal parking spaces to be had. However, some of those spaces apparently are not as close as some people would like, and that has resulted in more than a few drivers getting tickets for using spaces they should not. Some of those spaces are reserved for businesses like the Greensburg News Stand. Al Lydic said some of his biggest problems are with food delivery services using his spots. “Our spots are not metered,” Lydic said. “I pay for them for our customer parking. They’re valuable to me. There are signs out, they’re not metered, but there are signs that alert people to that fact. But if you are in a hurry and you’re only going to be a minute, people still do it and run across the street.”

WESTMORELAND COUNTY, PA ・ 14 DAYS AGO