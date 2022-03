This article is compiled from reports issued by the Pettis County Sheriff's Office. Tuesday morning, Deputies responded to the area of Renfrow Road and Morton Road for a report of suspicious activity. Upon Deputies' arrival, they located two vehicles. One of the vehicles was reported stolen out of Jackson County, Missouri. Upon further investigation, Deputies arrested Ronald Paxton of Lee's Summit for Stealing a Motor Vehicle. Deputies also arrested Ricky Roberts of Cole Camp for Stealing a Motor Vehicle, Possession of a Controlled Substance, and Possession of Marijuana. Both Paxton and Roberts were taken to the Pettis County Jail to be held pending the filing of formal charges.

PETTIS COUNTY, MO ・ 6 DAYS AGO