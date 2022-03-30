ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Round one updates from Augusta National Women’s Amateur

By John Hart
 4 hours ago

EVANS, Ga. (WJBF) – Play officially began at the third annual Augusta National Women’s Amateur at 8:30 a.m. Wednesday morning when Ashley Menne , 20, from Arizona State hit the first tee shot at No. 1 on the Island Course at Champions Retreat Golf Club.

The tournament features 70 of the top women’s amateur players from around the world, including nine of the top 10. Defending champion Tsubasa Kajitani, ranked No. 6 in the World Amateur Golf Ranking , is currently taking a break from the game.

After Thursday’s second round, the entire field will play a practice round at Augusta National Golf Club on Friday before the top 30 play there on championship Saturday.

Follow live scores on the tournament’s official website here .

This story will be updated throughout the day.

golfmagic.com

Tiger Woods will WALK THE COURSE at Augusta National before Masters decision

Tiger Woods is set to take a trip down to Augusta National in the coming days to walk the course before deciding whether to play at The Masters. According to Taylor Zarzour, host of Sirius XM PGA Tour radio, Woods and his team will go to Augusta this week as his preparation ramps up to play in the Masters.
WRDW-TV

Golfer Tiger Woods reportedly arrives in Augusta

AUGUSTA, Ga. (WRDW/WAGT) - Golf legend Tiger Woods has reportedly arrived in Augusta just days ahead of golf’s biggest week. Our News 12 crew saw a plane reportedly owned by Woods land at Augusta Regional Airport Tuesday morning. Woods is listed on the entry list of the 2022 Masters,...
deseret.com

What would you pay, do or give up to play Augusta National?

It is a dream to play Augusta National — one that will likely never be realized for most of golfing mankind. I know folks who have played Augusta, the stage for the Masters, which kicks off next week in Georgia. The one local who might have a chance is Tony Finau, but he’s been struggling of late, missing cuts and going 1-2-0 in a recent PGA Tour match-play event.
FOX Sports

Tiger Woods practices at Augusta National Golf Club

Fourteen months after fracturing his leg and suffering serious foot injuries in a single-car accident, Woods was reportedly able to play a practice round at Augusta National Golf Club on Tuesday. The 46-year-old Woods was joined by his son Charlie, as well as PGA Tour pro Justin Thomas, who is...
WJBF

Riverwood Town Center businesses prepping for ANWA tournament

COLUMBIA, CO., Ga. (WJBF)– Business owners in Riverwood Town Center are prepping for Augusta National Women’s Amateur tournament and they hope business will boom like it did before the pandemic. “I’m hoping it will be like 2018, 2019 where we did double to triple business in the week usually. If it goes back to that, […]
