Swedes Compete Well at John Ganser Invite

The Gothenburg track teams took on the field at the John Ganser Invitational at Sidney on March 26, seeing great performances out of both the junior varsity and varsity competitors. Co-head coach Bryson Mahlberg said he was pleased with how the teams took on the field of competitors, seeing...
The Broken Bow boys golf team began its season last week. After winning their dual against Gothenburg last Thursday (3/24) to start the season, the team battled through cold and windy conditions at River’s Edge golf course in North Platte as they competed in their first invite of the year last Friday (3/25). Broken Bow placed tenth overall as a team finishing with a 382 team score. The Invite was won by Scottsbluff with a 338 team score. Brayden Schram of Hastings had the low individual round of the day with a 79. Broken Bow was led by Zach Gaffney who had a team low 91 and finished just outside the top 20. Other Broken Bow varsity scores included Nathan Reynolds 96, Carsten Fox 97, JR Schaaf 98, and Austin Harvey 115. Broken Bow is scheduled to travel to Holdrege today for a triangular with the Dusters and Cozad.
Broken Bow graduate Chloe Herman helped lead the Midland University women’s bowling team to a runner-up finish at the NAIA Women’s Bowling National Championships last week. Midland, located in Fremont, NE, fell to Savannah College of Art and Design, located in Savannah, GA, in the championship match. Midland advanced through the winner’s bracket to qualify for the championship match while Savannah had to come back through the consolation bracket. That meant Savannah had to win twice over Midland to claim the title. The opening best of five series saw Savannah edging Midland 3-2 winning the decisive 5th game 206-199. Savannah would then win the decisive best of five series 3-1. (*Information on championship match gathered from Midland University website)
The Broken Bow boys golf team traveled to Holdrege on Tuesday for a triangular with Holdrege and Cozad. The Broken Bow varsity won the nine hole event with a team total 177 which was one shot better than both Holdrege and Cozad who each finished with a team total 178. Nathan Reynolds of Broken Bow had the low round of the day with a 41 and Broken Bow’s Austin Harvey was one shot behind with a 42. Other Broken Bow varsity scores included: Carsten Fox – 44, Zak Gaffney – 50, and JR Schaaf – 52.
(Guthrie Center) ACGC was among the four teams in action on Tuesday at DM Christian for the Colfax-Mingo track meet. The Charger boys won the meet with 104 points. The ACGC girls were 4th with 58 points. Full Results: Colfax-Mingo Meet. ACGC Boys Highlights. 1st Place. Austin Kunkle, 100. Austin...
High school boys tennis teams from Watertown and Milbank are each hoping that solid returning classes bring some improved results this spring.
The Arrows have three returning starters back from a team that went 8-11 in duals and finished eighth in both the Eastern South Dakota Conference and state Class AA tournaments last...
KEARNEY, Neb. — A pitchers dual early gave way to a thriller in the closing innings between Kearney and Grand Island that saw the Bearcats come out on top, 4-3. Lucas Wegner earned the win on the hill, striking out eight over 4.2 innings. Wegner and Grand Island's Tyler...
CRETE, NE — The Cardinals have their new leader for their girls basketball program. Crete Activities Director Matt Martin announced Britt Ehlers will be taking over as the team's head coach. "CPS is excited to welcome Coach Ehlers to Crete and the Cardinal family," Martin wrote in a statement...
BEATRICE - Beatrice just keeps on rolling. The Orangemen won their first two games of the week, 10-5 on Monday over Seward and a complete domination of Fairbury 24-1 on Tuesday. Beatrice's win over Fairbury was kicked off by a 10-run first inning and a 13-run third inning, including a...
KEARNEY, Neb. (KSNB) - JD Carson was announced as the next head girls basketball coach at Kearney High on Friday. An assistant for the past 10 years with the program, Carson is very familiar with the team. In his new role, Carson told Local4 Sports that while winning is of...
