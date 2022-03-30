ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Atlanta, GA

Cubaj Named Georgia College Player of the Year

ramblinwreck.com
 4 hours ago

Cover picture for the articleTHE FLATS – For the second consecutive year, Georgia Tech’s Lorela Cubaj was named the Atlanta Tipoff Club’s 2022 Women’s College Player of the Year, as announced by the organization on Wednesday. Cubaj, who earned the recognition for the first time in 2021, averaged a...

ramblinwreck.com

Comments / 0

Related
The Spun

College Basketball World Stunned By Doug Edert Admission

Doug Edert of Saint Peter’s had a shocking food take on Sunday afternoon when he spoke with ESPN. Edert confirmed to Jeremy Schaap of Outside The Lines that he doesn’t eat sandwiches. It doesn’t matter if it’s one from Chick-Fil-A, a Philly cheesesteak, or just a simple roast beef sandwich from the grocery store.
COLLEGE SPORTS
The Spun

College Basketball Coach Under Investigation For Player Incident

The college basketball investigations continue; this time involving University of Albany head basketball coach Dwayne Killings. Per basketball analyst Jeff Goodman, “There has been an ongoing investigation into an incident involving Albany head coach Dwayne Killings and a player back in November.” Noting, “Killings has been away from the team the last few weeks on leave.”
ALBANY, NY
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Local
Georgia College Basketball
Atlanta, GA
College Basketball
Atlanta, GA
Basketball
Local
Georgia College Sports
Local
Georgia Sports
State
Georgia State
Local
Georgia Basketball
Atlanta, GA
Sports
Atlanta, GA
College Sports
City
Atlanta, GA
cbs19news

UVA named top college for value for third year

CHARLOTTESVILLE, Va. (CBS19 NEWS) -- The University of Virginia has been ranked as the top college or university in Virginia for best value. SmartAsset released its eighth annual Best Value Colleges Study, which compares institutions by using five metrics, including scholarships, starting salary, tuition, living costs and retention rate. According...
VIRGINIA STATE
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Georgia College#College Athletics#The Atlanta Tipoff Club#Acc#The Ncaa Tournament#The Alexander Tharpe Fund
CBS Sports

2022 Final Four: How Duke, North Carolina's vastly different coaching transitions led both to New Orleans

Friday marks the one-year anniversary of news that rocked college basketball, as Roy Williams announced his retirement two weeks after the Tar Heels lost to Wisconsin in the First Round of the 2021 NCAA Tournament. With Final Four games just days away, the sport's focus turned momentarily to the coaching carousel as one of the most prestigious positions in the game came open following an 18-year run at UNC for Williams -- a Hall of Famer and three-time national champion.
NEW ORLEANS, LA
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
College Sports
NewsBreak
Basketball
NewsBreak
Sports
NewsBreak
College Basketball
NewsBreak
Atlantic Coast Conference
NewsBreak
NCAA
NewsBreak
Georgia Tech
NewsBreak
Facebook
NewsBreak
Instagram
WREG

North Carolina ousts Peacocks, sets up Final Four Duke clash

PHILADELPHIA (AP) — North Carolina crushed all hope of a March Madness miracle in the early going Sunday, getting 20 points and 22 rebounds from Armando Bacot in a wire-to-wire 69-49 runaway over 15th-seeded Saint Peter’s. The eighth-seeded Tar Heels (28-9) made their record 21st Final Four, and next on their list is none other […]
PHILADELPHIA, TN
USA TODAY Sports Media Group

Big UNC football target receives crystal ball to SEC school

Fresh off a top 10 class for the 2022 recruiting cycle, Mack Brown and his staff are working hard on future classes for the UNC football program in Chapel Hill. One big target on UNC’s radar is four-star defensive lineman Jamaal Jarrett out of Greensboro, North Carolina. Jarrett is a big recruiting target for the Tar Heels. With Brown’s success in the state of North Carolina, landing another big talent is key for future classes. However, the Tar Heels might be behind in the race to land him. After Jarrett took a visit to Georgia over the weekend, the Bulldogs received a crystal ball prediction for the talented defensive lineman. 247Sports analyst Steve Wiltfong made a prediction for Jarrett to Georgia with a confidence of six. Now, crystal ball predictions don’t guarantee a commitment but when it comes from a national analyst there’s something behind it. It does appear as if UNC has some ground to make up with Jarrett but there doesn’t appear to be a decision coming anytime soon. Follow us @TarHeelsWire on Twitter and like our page on Facebook to follow ongoing coverage of North Carolina Tar Heels news, notes and opinions. Let us know your thoughts, comment on this story below. Join the conversation today.
CHAPEL HILL, NC
WCNC

Duke arrives in New Orleans ahead of Final Four

NEW ORLEANS — The Duke Blue Devils arrived in New Orleans on Tuesday night, four days before they take on rival North Carolina in the Final Four. The first meeting in the NCAA Tournament between the storied foes has the week feeling like another Super Bowl in the Big Easy, full of fans and fantastical storylines.
NEW ORLEANS, LA

Comments / 0

Community Policy