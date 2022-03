The Aurora Borealis is going to be out in full force tonight across the Northern Hemisphere, and that means you could see it in Idaho. The main thing you need to do to prepare for seeing the Aurora Borealis is to head somewhere remote, dark, and away from city light pollution. That sounds like the setting for a horror movie but it will offer you the best chance at seeing the Northern Lights in Idaho.

TWIN FALLS, ID ・ 1 DAY AGO