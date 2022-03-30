ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
West Columbia, SC

How to report storm damage after severe weather

By Beth Finello, D.V. Wise
WJBF
WJBF
 1 day ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0bmFlU_0euIDMWc00

(FOX59) – During severe weather events, damaging winds, heavy rain, flooding, large hail, and even tornadoes can occur. It’s important for damage to be reported to the National Weather Service, so how can you do that?

Live VIPIR 6 Forecast

You can report the damage in several ways.

If you post a picture or video on the WJBF Facebook Page , you can tag our local National Weather Service Office located at the Columbia Metropolitan Airport in West Columbia, S.C. If you’re not on social media, you can email your pictures to the WJBF NewsChannel 6 Newsroom .

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2gAK8y_0euIDMWc00

What should you include in the damage report?

  • The location of the damage
  • The time when the damage occurred
  • A description of the damage as best as you can

There is a form that can be used on the National Service website to put all the details in to send to your local office as well.

As a reminder, you should not assume a tornado caused damage because straight-line winds can also cause extensive damage.

Copyright 2022 Nexstar Media Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

For the latest news, weather, sports, and streaming video, head to WJBF.

Comments / 0

If you enjoy reading articles from
WJBF
WJBF

12K+

Followers

4K+

Posts

2M+

Views

Follow WJBF and many more trusted news sources in the NewsBreak App
Related
WOOD

Severe Thunderstorms and Tornadoes Will Hit the South This Week

Numerous severe thunderstorms will pound the Southern U.S. over the next several days, starting this Monday PM. The above map is the Severe Weather Outlook Map for this Monday PM/night. There is a relatively large Enhanced Outlook Area (in orange on the map) covering much of Texas and a small portion of Louisiana. This includes Dallas, Fort Worth, Houston and Austin. A Slight Risk Area (in yellow) surrounds the Enhanced Risk Area and there is a Marginal Risk Area (in dark green on the map). SPC says:
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
City
West Columbia, SC
City
Columbia, SC
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Severe Weather#Tornado#Extreme Weather#The National Service
WJTV 12

PHOTOS: Severe weather causes damage in Central Mississippi

JACKSON, Miss. (WJTV) – The severe storms that moved through Central Mississippi on Tuesday, March 22 caused damage in many areas. In Edwards, the storm damaged a mobile home on Withers Street. The homeowner said no one was injured. Trees also fell on Lewis Street in Edwards. According to the Mississippi Highway Patrol (MHP), storm […]
MISSISSIPPI STATE
natureworldnews.com

Severe Thunderstorms Will Strike California for the Rest of the Week

This week, another classic springtime storm will sweep through the country, bringing with it a multi-day outbreak of severe thunderstorms with destructive winds, huge hail, and even tornadoes. During the first part of the week, the setup is conventional for spring, with a steep southern dive of the jet stream...
CALIFORNIA STATE
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Social Media
NewsBreak
Weather
NewsBreak
Environment
NewsBreak
Facebook
NewsBreak
NWS
The Shawnee News-Star

Severe weather: AAA Oklahoma offers safety tips for rain, flooding, hail and tornadoes

As most people in Oklahoma know, strong thunderstorms and even tornadoes can strike quickly and fiercely. Dangerous, damaging storms can catch motorists on the roads by surprise, so AAA Oklahoma urges drivers and their passengers to be prepared and take appropriate safety precautions should they encounter severe weather while traveling in a vehicle.
OKLAHOMA STATE
Government Technology

Governor Signs Disaster Declaration After Tornadoes

(TNS) - Gov. Greg Abbott has signed a disaster declaration for 16 counties where severe storms and tornadoes swept through Monday, tearing open schools and leveling homes. At least one person, a 73-year-old Grayson County woman, was killed and more than 20 were injured. The National Weather Service confirmed at...
ENVIRONMENT
WJBF

WJBF

12K+
Followers
4K+
Post
2M+
Views
ABOUT

WJBF NewsChannel 6 reports on news, sports and weather from Augusta, Georgia and Aiken, South Carolina, plus the rest of the Central Savannah River Area

 https://www.wjbf.com

Comments / 0

Community Policy