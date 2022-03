Waymo is a paid advertiser of Sonoran Living. Epilepsy is one of the most prevalent neurological conditions in the world. 1 in 10 people will have a seizure in their lifetime and 1 in 26 people will be diagnosed with epilepsy. Everyone with epilepsy may experience it differently - have different kinds of seizures, a different frequency of seizures and a different level of interruption to their day-to-day lives. It can affect anyone, regardless of age, gender or race. 77,000 people in Arizona have epilepsy.

ARIZONA STATE ・ 6 DAYS AGO