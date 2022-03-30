Onalaska residents may have new districts

ONALASKA, Wis. (WKBT) — Onalaska residents may have a different voting district or new polling location for next week’s election due to redistricting.

Onalaska City Clerk JoAnn Marcon sent out a reminder Wednesday that residents need to confirm their polling locations before heading out to the polls. People can check their polling location and see what’s on their ballot at MyVote.WI.gov or by calling 608-781-9530 to talk to someone in the Onalaska City Clerk’s office.

The City of Onalaska also has the following new polling locations:

District 1: Onalaska Omni Center, 255 Riders Club Rd.

District 2: Onalaska City Hall, 415 Main St.

District 3: Onalaska Omni Center, 255 Riders Club Rd.

Polls are open from 7 a.m. to 8 p.m. Tuesday, April 5.

