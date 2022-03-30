ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Carrollton, TX

$200K jackpot-winning Texas Lottery ticket sold in Carrollton

By Caleb Wethington
KDAF
KDAF
 1 day ago

DALLAS (KDAF) — I can hear the music and the boots stomping away on the dance floor after someone in North Texas just scored a big seven-figure win from the Texas Lottery.

A $200,000 jackpot-winning ticket from the Texas Two Step game was sold in Carrollton. This was from the Monday, March 28, drawing for the Texas Lottery game, which matched the four winning numbers along with the bonus, 7, 8, 23, 31, 33.

The big winning ticket was sold at Tobacco Cheaper on N Josey Lane in Carrollton. There were also 13 winners of the secondary prize after matching the four winning numbers, which won them $946 each.

