The Bruins lineup will look a tad different Thursday night when they host the New Jersey Devils at TD Garden. Boston will be without Craig Smith (illness) and Nick Foligno (lower-body) as it looks to get back in the win column after an ugly loss to the Toronto Maple Leafs on Tuesday. Marc McLaughlin, who signed an entry-level contract with the B’s out of Boston College on March 15, will make his NHL debut in place of Smith. Anton Blidh slots back into the lineup for the first time since March 16 as Foligno’s replacement.

