Police ask for assistance locating missing Kentucky runaway
DIXON, Ky. ( FOX 56 ) – Kentucky State Police (KSP) has requested the public’s help in locating a missing runaway juvenile.
Police said they have an ongoing investigation regarding 14-year-old Sydney Montgomery of Dixon.
She was last seen around 1 a.m. on Wednesday, March 23, at her home, according to authorities.Read more of the latest Kentucky news
Anyone with information regarding her whereabouts is asked to contact KSP at 1-270-676-3313, toll-free in Kentucky at 1-800-222-5555, or a local law enforcement agency.Copyright 2022 Nexstar Media Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.
For the latest news, weather, sports, and streaming video, head to FOX 56 News.
Comments / 4