Police ask for assistance locating missing Kentucky runaway

DIXON, Ky. ( FOX 56 ) – Kentucky State Police (KSP) has requested the public’s help in locating a missing runaway juvenile.

Police said they have an ongoing investigation regarding 14-year-old Sydney Montgomery of Dixon.

She was last seen around 1 a.m. on Wednesday, March 23, at her home, according to authorities.

Anyone with information regarding her whereabouts is asked to contact KSP at 1-270-676-3313, toll-free in Kentucky at 1-800-222-5555, or a local law enforcement agency.

