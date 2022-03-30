ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Southlake, TX

Heart’s Ann Wilson Praises Awesome Texas Weather Preparedness Parody Video

By Chad Childers
 1 day ago
Who doesn't love a good parody? And it's even better when you can learn a little something in the process. That's exactly what happened when members of the City of Southlake Department of Public Safety got together to shoot a low budget video for their parody of Heart's '80s power ballad...

