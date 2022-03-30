ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Lee County, VA

Fires totaling 385 acres in Southwest Virginia 100% contained

By Mackenzie Moore
WJHL
WJHL
 1 day ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=4bFe9g_0euIBptb00

(WJHL) — Two fires totaling nearly 400 acres in Lee and Dickenson counties are 100% contained Wednesday morning, according to Russell Proctor with the Virginia Department of Forestry.

The fire official for the western region told News Channel 11 that flames burned 270 acres in the Blackwater area of Lee County, but Proctor said that is not uncommon for the area. The previous week, crews extinguished a fire spanning 360 acres, and the week before that a wildfire stretching out over 700 acres erupted in the area.

Buffalo Mtn. fire will remain 75% contained until rain arrives

Proctor attributed the large-scale fires to an invasive species of grass in the Blackwater area called Japanese silver grass — also known as Chinese silver grass and miscanthus — which is a dry, fast-spreading plant that allows embers to catch flame quickly.

The invasive species has extended to 20-25,000 acres, according to Proctor.

Up in Dickenson County, crews worked to douse a 115-acre wildfire that sparked Tuesday afternoon and was fully contained that night, Proctor said.

The forestry official has spent 30 years fighting fires — 20 of those years with the state. He told News Channel 11 that the current season has been relentless as wildfires continue to take off across the region.

“We’ve had a lot of wind this spring, and it dries things out a lot quicker,” he said. “It’s been an odd year…We feel this season will just drag on and never go away.”

Storm Team 11: Wind Advisory across Tri-Cities, High Wind Warning for mountains

Another factor that may contribute to the increase in brushfires includes the snow the area experienced during the winter season. Proctor said that snow packs leaves down, and with the wind and low humidity, nature creates the perfect conditions for a wildfire.

Fire officials continue to investigate the cause of both fires.

News Channel 11 has covered various brushfires throughout the Northeast Tennessee and Southwest Virginia region. In Johnson City, a wildfire on Buffalo Mountain continues to burn , but smoke visibility has decreased since it first sparked Sunday afternoon.

Storm Team 11 issued a wind advisory across the region on Wednesday, which may further impact wildfires across the region. Stay updated on-air and online at WJHL.com.

Copyright 2022 Nexstar Media Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

For the latest news, weather, sports, and streaming video, head to WJHL | Tri-Cities News & Weather.

Comments / 0

Related
WVNS

UPDATE: Montgomery structure fire contained

MONTGOMERY, WV (WVNS) — A large structure fire in Fayette County is considered contained, but not fully extinguished. Around five, Sunday afternoon, March 13, emergency responders arrived on site of the former Montgomery High school and city hall, which was engulfed in flames. Crews respond to fire at old Montgomery High School Montgomery Fire and […]
MONTGOMERY, WV
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
County
Lee County, VA
Lee County, VA
Government
City
Blackwater, VA
State
Virginia State
State
Tennessee State
Local
Virginia Government
County
Dickenson County, VA
Metro News

Winter Storm Warning covers most of state

CHARLESTON, W.Va. — The National Weather Service has placed most of West Virginia under a winter storm warning beginning early Saturday morning with several inches of snow expected. The warned area stretches from Sistersville in Tyler County south to Beckley in Raleigh County and from Huntington through the Kanawha...
RALEIGH COUNTY, WV
natureworldnews.com

Hunters Dump Companion Hounds Along Hampton Roads, Virginia After Hunting Season

Hounds are being left in woods and roads, including along Hampton Roads in Virginia as part of an influx of post-hunting season dog abandonment cases over recent days. An animal rescue group has suspected hunters to have dumped their companion hounds perceived to be unreliable or incompetent. Dozens of the...
ANIMALS
Anita Durairaj

This Kentucky ghost town used to belong to the Cherokees

The Old Southern Cherokee of Scuffletown and HendersonPicture by Chief Manfox, Southern Cherokee Nation of Kentucky; Wikimedia; Public Domain image. Scuffletown is the name of a ghost town located by the Ohio River in Henderson County in Kentucky. Its origin goes back to 1800 when a Shawnee man named Jonathan Thomas Scott opened a tavern with his full-blooded Cherokee wife.
KENTUCKY STATE
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Invasive Species#Southwest Virginia#Acre#News Channel 11#Japanese#Chinese
WOWK 13 News

Dog found in Charleston creek, legs tied to cinderblock

KANAWHA COUNTY, WV (WOWK) — A Hernshaw family was reunited with their dog after it was found with its back legs tied to a cinderblock in a creek near Rutledge Road, according to the Kanawha-Charleston Humane Association (KCHA). On Sunday morning, Amber Browning was traveling home when her daughter called and said their dog Dasher […]
CHARLESTON, WV
WVNS

Two Virginia women arrested with large amount of drugs

WELCH, W.V. (WVNS) – On March 2, 2022, deputies with the McDowell County Sheriff’s Office found large amount of methamphetamine during a routine traffic stop. According to deputies, they were conducting a traffic stop when K9 Azra was deployed. K9 Azra alerted the deputies to a scent on the car which gave them permission to […]
VIRGINIA STATE
OutThere Colorado

86-mile stretch of I-70 shut down amid dangerous weather in Colorado

UPDATE: According to a 1:31 PM update, this closure has been extended from the Aurora area to the Kansas border. It is now from MM 292 to MM 449 – 157 miles. As of 4:45 PM, this remains the most recent update on CDOT's CoTrip map. According to a 12:39 PM update on Monday afternoon, a large portion of I-70 has been closed in eastern Colorado due to hazardous conditions. The Colorado Department of Transportation says that there's currently no estimated time of reopening, with...
COLORADO STATE
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
News Break
Politics
NewsBreak
Environment
Reuters

Evacuation order issued for avalanche-stricken Anchorage suburb

ANCHORAGE, Alaska March 27 (Reuters) - Residents of a suburb of Anchorage in Alaska were ordered on Sunday to evacuate a mountainous area after one massive avalanche buried a road and another huge slide was considered imminent. Anchorage Mayor Dave Bronson issued the evacuation order, citing "a grave and immediate...
ENVIRONMENT
WDEF

UPDATE: Missing Men Found In Farthest Parts of Cave

At approximately 3:45 AM Wednesday, personnel with the Hamilton County Cave and Cliff team made contact with both missing men. They were found in the farthest known part of the cave and are now being assisted out. The evacuation is expected to take several hours. 11:30 PM UPDATE. The two...
CHATTANOOGA, TN
WTVF

'We are heartbroken at the news': Body of missing Kentucky coal miner found

HARLAN COUNTY, Ky. (LEX 18) — The body of a missing Kentucky coal miner was found Monday evening in Harlan County. James D. Brown, 33, of Lynch, Kentucky while working at the D-29 Darby Fork mine in Holmes Mill. Officials with the Kentucky Energy and Environment Cabinet say Brown was killed when a roof collapsed Sunday evening about 14,000 feet into the mine where he was working.
HARLAN COUNTY, KY
WTRF- 7News

Risk for severe weather across Ohio and West Virginia for Wednesday

Wheeling, W. VA (WTRF) – The Storm Prediction Center has issued elevated risks for severe weather across Ohio and West Virginia for today. A Slight Risk (two out of five) is outlined for most of our area with one a few in the parts of Hancock and Brooke counties at a Marginal Risk (one out […]
WJHL

WJHL

22K+
Followers
6K+
Post
3M+
Views
ABOUT

https://www.wjhl.com/ is your trusted source for local news in and around the Tri-Cities region!

 https://www.wjhl.com/

Comments / 0

Community Policy