ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Madison, WI

Marquette Poll: Two-thirds of people nationally support confirmation of Ketanji Brown Jackson

By Jaymes Langrehr
Channel3000.com | News 3 Now
Channel3000.com | News 3 Now
 1 day ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3866VL_0euIAyjV00

MADISON, Wis. — A new poll from Marquette Law School finds two out of three people nationally support Ketanji Brown Jackson being confirmed to the U.S. Supreme Court.

The poll, which was conducted between March 14 and 24 — during and after Jackson’s confirmation hearings — surveyed more than 1,000 people nationwide and carries a margin of error of +/- 4 percent. Of those polled, 30 percent identified as a Democrat, 25 percent identified as a Republican and 28 percent identified as an independent, while another 17 percent said they had no party preference.

A total of 88 percent of those polled said they consider Jackson to be qualified for the role, with 46 percent of that group saying they see her as “very qualified.”

Nearly all of the Democrats who were surveyed supported her confirmation, while approximately 66 percent of independents and 29 percent of Republicans said they supported confirmation. Of those who oppose the confirmation, 40 percent were white and 39 percent were men.

The poll results come on the same day Republican Senator Susan Collins of Maine announced she would be voting to confirm Jackson, likely assuring she will be confirmed.

RELATED: Jackson wins GOP vote, nearly assuring Supreme Court seat

“Judge Jackson has sterling academic and professional credentials,” Collins said in a statement announcing her vote decision . “She was a Supreme Court clerk, a public defender, a respected attorney, and a member of the Sentencing Commission. She has served as a federal District Court judge for more than eight years and currently sits on the D.C. Circuit Court of Appeals. Her stellar qualifications were confirmed by the American Bar Association’s Standing Committee on the Federal Judiciary, which awarded her its highest rating of ‘unanimously well qualified.'”

The poll’s organizers said in order to see if there was a connection between race and gender and how people viewed Jackson and her qualifications, half of survey respondents were asked questions that described her as “nominated to be the first Black woman on the Supreme Court,” and half were asked questions that described her as “nominated to replace Justice Stephen Breyer on the Supreme Court.” The poll did not find a statistically significant difference in the results between the two sets of questions.

You can see the full results of the poll here , or embedded below.

COPYRIGHT 2022 BY CHANNEL 3000. ALL RIGHTS RESERVED. THIS MATERIAL MAY NOT BE PUBLISHED, BROADCAST, REWRITTEN OR REDISTRIBUTED.

Comments / 2

Related
The Week

The GOP laid a trap for Ketanji Brown Jackson. Don't fall for it!

What does Ketanji Brown Jackson think about packing the Supreme Court?. It doesn't matter in the slightest. Senate Republicans are expected to make court-packing an issue at confirmation hearings for Jackson, President Biden's nominee to replace Justice Stephen Breyer on the high court. (The hearings begin today.) Senate Minority Leader Mitch McConnell (R-Ky.) has been signaling his interest in the issue for weeks. When asked if she would "defend the court" by announcing her opposition to adding seats, McConnell said, "she wouldn't do that."
CONGRESS & COURTS
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
City
Marquette, WI
Madison, WI
Government
City
Jackson, WI
State
Maine State
City
Madison, WI
Local
Wisconsin Government
The Independent

Trump aide Stephen Miller’s lawsuit against Jan 6 committee reveals he is still on parents’ phone plan

Former Trump aide Stephen Miller is suing the House of Representatives select committee investigating the Capitol riot in a bid to block its subpoena of his phone records.Mr Miller was a senior adviser for policy and White House director of speechwriting for former President Donald Trump. He is known for far-right politics and anti-immigration stance.Not just a close adviser of the former president, Mr Miller wrote the remarks Mr Trump delivered at the rally at the Ellipse on 6 January, before many in the crowd descended on the US Capitol.The suit says that the select committee issued a subpoena...
CONGRESS & COURTS
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Susan Collins
Person
Stephen Breyer
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Marquette Poll#Marquette Law School#The U S Supreme Court#Democrats#Republicans#White#Gop
The Center Square

Keystone pipeline project officially over in South Dakota

(The Center Square) – A long saga has ended in South Dakota as the Public Utilities Commission (PUC) relinquished TC Energy from reporting requirements on the South Dakota portion of the Keystone XL pipeline project. The project would have connected the U.S. with Canadian petroleum resources. About 318 miles...
INDUSTRY
Daily Mail

Republican Senator Josh Hawley says it is 'misogynistic' to suggest Clarence Thomas should recuse himself from January 6 cases over wife Ginni's texts because she is an 'independent, adult woman'

Republican Sen. Josh Hawley said Monday it was 'misogynistic' to call on Supreme Court Justice Clarence Thomas to recuse himself in cases related to Jan. 6 or the 2024 election over his wife's election fraud claims. 'She's an independent, adult woman, it just seems a little strange to me all...
CONGRESS & COURTS
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Republican Party
NewsBreak
Congress & Courts
News Break
Politics
NewsBreak
U.S. Politics
NewsBreak
Supreme Court
Channel3000.com | News 3 Now

Channel3000.com | News 3 Now

Madison, WI
7K+
Followers
3K+
Post
1M+
Views
ABOUT

Channel3000.com and WISC News 3 Now provides you with the latest news, weather, sports, live events, and more for Madison and South-Central Wisconsin.

 https://morganmurphymedia.com/

Comments / 0

Community Policy