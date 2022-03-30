Marquette Poll: Two-thirds of people nationally support confirmation of Ketanji Brown Jackson

MADISON, Wis. — A new poll from Marquette Law School finds two out of three people nationally support Ketanji Brown Jackson being confirmed to the U.S. Supreme Court.

The poll, which was conducted between March 14 and 24 — during and after Jackson’s confirmation hearings — surveyed more than 1,000 people nationwide and carries a margin of error of +/- 4 percent. Of those polled, 30 percent identified as a Democrat, 25 percent identified as a Republican and 28 percent identified as an independent, while another 17 percent said they had no party preference.

A total of 88 percent of those polled said they consider Jackson to be qualified for the role, with 46 percent of that group saying they see her as “very qualified.”

Nearly all of the Democrats who were surveyed supported her confirmation, while approximately 66 percent of independents and 29 percent of Republicans said they supported confirmation. Of those who oppose the confirmation, 40 percent were white and 39 percent were men.

The poll results come on the same day Republican Senator Susan Collins of Maine announced she would be voting to confirm Jackson, likely assuring she will be confirmed.

“Judge Jackson has sterling academic and professional credentials,” Collins said in a statement announcing her vote decision . “She was a Supreme Court clerk, a public defender, a respected attorney, and a member of the Sentencing Commission. She has served as a federal District Court judge for more than eight years and currently sits on the D.C. Circuit Court of Appeals. Her stellar qualifications were confirmed by the American Bar Association’s Standing Committee on the Federal Judiciary, which awarded her its highest rating of ‘unanimously well qualified.'”

The poll’s organizers said in order to see if there was a connection between race and gender and how people viewed Jackson and her qualifications, half of survey respondents were asked questions that described her as “nominated to be the first Black woman on the Supreme Court,” and half were asked questions that described her as “nominated to replace Justice Stephen Breyer on the Supreme Court.” The poll did not find a statistically significant difference in the results between the two sets of questions.

