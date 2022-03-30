ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Environment

MEMA encourages neighbors to prepare for severe weather on March 30

By Jailen Leavell, Biancca Ball
WJTV 12
WJTV 12
 1 day ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1eqbfF_0euIAnGk00

JACKSON, Miss. ( WJTV ) – With more severe weather expected on Wednesday, March 30, officials with the Mississippi Emergency Management Agency (MEMA) are encouraging neighbors across the state to be prepared.

“We just want people to have heightened awareness. Understand that you could be under a tornado watch or warning at any point today based on the timing that the National Weather Service (NWS) has given us and go ahead and take those precautions if you haven’t already,” said Malary White, Chief Communications Officer for MEMA.

LIST: Shelters, safe rooms open on March 30

Mississippians are encouraged to have multiple ways to receive warnings. Those include:

  • NOAA weather radio
  • Local TV & radio
  • Outdoor sirens
  • Wireless emergency alerts
  • Weather apps

Where to go during a tornado warning:

  • Seek shelter inside immediately in a basement or storm shelter
  • If you don’t have a basement or storm shelter, move to an interior room of a sturdy structure on the lowest level with no windows to the outside
  • Exterior rooms with windows or doors to the outside are not safe
  • Rooms on the top or second floor are not safe
LIST: School closures due to severe weather on March 30

If neighbors need tarps after the severe weather, they can contact their county EMA office first . Neighbors can also self-report damage to county emergency management agencies through MEMA’s self-reporting tool .

Click here to keep up with the Storm Team 12 forecast.

Copyright 2022 Nexstar Media Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

For the latest news, weather, sports, and streaming video, head to WJTV.

Comments / 0

Related
Metro News

Winter Storm Warning covers most of state

CHARLESTON, W.Va. — The National Weather Service has placed most of West Virginia under a winter storm warning beginning early Saturday morning with several inches of snow expected. The warned area stretches from Sistersville in Tyler County south to Beckley in Raleigh County and from Huntington through the Kanawha...
RALEIGH COUNTY, WV
WSAZ

Winter Storm Watch | 3 to 6 inches likely

(WSAZ) - The National Weather Service has issued a winter storm watch for the WSAZ viewing area commencing late Friday night into Saturday. This means the likelihood of significant impacts from snow accumulations. The snow will start as a mixed bag of rain, sleet and wet snow late Friday night...
ENVIRONMENT
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Severe Weather#Wireless Emergency Alerts#Noaa Weather Radio#Extreme Weather#Shelters#Mississippians#Noaa#The Storm Team 12#Copyri
The Weather Channel

Here Are Your Odds of Being Hit By a Tornado

Have you ever wondered about the odds you'll experience a tornado in your area in any given year? A number of studies over the past few decades have attempted to quantify your tornado risk. If you simply examined a map of all United States tornado tracks, you might conclude your...
ENVIRONMENT
The Independent

Beachgoers run for cover as waterspout turns into tornado in Florida

A waterspout turned into a tornado at a Florida beach this weekend, sending beachgoers running for cover.The incident happened at Fort Myers beach in southwest Florida on Saturday. Video of the incident showed dark clouds forming and chairs and tents being blown away by powerful gusts as beachgoers ran for shelter.The National Weather Service (NWS) later confirmed that the waterspout had moved onshore as a weak tornado and that they were investigating the sudden weather change.NWS said that the tornado had peak winds of around 65mph.“Essentially, because a waterspout is basically a tornado over water, that means that the...
ENVIRONMENT
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Weather
NewsBreak
Environment
NewsBreak
NWS
KTVU FOX 2

Driver captures video as tornado touches down in New Orleans

NEW ORLEANS - Multiple tornadoes spurred from a storm that moved across Louisiana, Texas, and Oklahoma Tuesday night. A large funnel cloud caused severe damage in New Orleans after nightfall. At least one person died and multiple others were injured, according to initial reports. Drew and Matthew Burke recorded video...
NEW ORLEANS, LA
Ft. Smith Southwest Times Record

EF-2 tornado damage confirmed in Springdale Wednesday

The National Weather Service Tulsa confirmed EF-2 category tornado damage in Springdale and Johnson.  The storm hit Springdale early Wednesday and destroyed a school gymnasium as severe weather moved across Benton and Washington counties in northwest Arkansas. The National Weather Service tweeted that surveying is ongoing in the area, "but this tornado will be rated at least EF-2." ...
SPRINGDALE, AR
The Independent

Texas tornado warning: Video shows Walmart shoppers being dragged as South now faces flooding

A storm system that passed through Texas, Louisiana, Mississippi and Alabama overnight spawning multiple tornadoes left at least one person dead and 19 hospitalised. Texas Governor Greg Abbott called the destruction “devastating”, and said it was a “miracle” that more people were not killed immediately. Several videos and pictures captured on Monday night showed powerful tornadoes cause massive damage to RVs, houses and schools with one video showing a truck driver having near escape after getting tossed into air.Another video also showed a tornado approaching a Walmart in Round Rock, not far from Austin, which forced customers to flee...
ENVIRONMENT
Kait 8

5th tornado confirmed in Northeast Arkansas

RANDOLPH COUNTY, Ark. (KAIT) - The National Weather Service confirmed another tornado touched down from the March 6 storms in Northeast Arkansas. NWS said Saturday an EF-1 tornado touched down around 6 p.m. March 6 in Randolph County, southeast of Dalton. Several small outbuildings were destroyed, shallow trees were uprooted,...
RANDOLPH COUNTY, AR
WOOD

Severe Thunderstorms and Tornadoes Will Hit the South This Week

Numerous severe thunderstorms will pound the Southern U.S. over the next several days, starting this Monday PM. The above map is the Severe Weather Outlook Map for this Monday PM/night. There is a relatively large Enhanced Outlook Area (in orange on the map) covering much of Texas and a small portion of Louisiana. This includes Dallas, Fort Worth, Houston and Austin. A Slight Risk Area (in yellow) surrounds the Enhanced Risk Area and there is a Marginal Risk Area (in dark green on the map). SPC says:
ENVIRONMENT
TODAY.com

Tornado warnings in effect across the South

Severe storms are in the forecast this week across the country, beginning on Monday with several threats of significant tornadoes in the South. TODAY’s Al Roker tracks the latest forecast.March 21, 2022.
ENVIRONMENT
WJTV 12

WJTV 12

19K+
Followers
8K+
Post
3M+
Views
ABOUT

WJTV.com provides the latest news, sports, and weather for Jackson, Mississippi, and the surrounding metro area.

 https://WJTV.com

Comments / 0

Community Policy