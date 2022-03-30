MEMA encourages neighbors to prepare for severe weather on March 30
JACKSON, Miss. ( WJTV ) – With more severe weather expected on Wednesday, March 30, officials with the Mississippi Emergency Management Agency (MEMA) are encouraging neighbors across the state to be prepared.
“We just want people to have heightened awareness. Understand that you could be under a tornado watch or warning at any point today based on the timing that the National Weather Service (NWS) has given us and go ahead and take those precautions if you haven’t already,” said Malary White, Chief Communications Officer for MEMA.LIST: Shelters, safe rooms open on March 30
Mississippians are encouraged to have multiple ways to receive warnings. Those include:
- NOAA weather radio
- Local TV & radio
- Outdoor sirens
- Wireless emergency alerts
- Weather apps
Where to go during a tornado warning:
- Seek shelter inside immediately in a basement or storm shelter
- If you don’t have a basement or storm shelter, move to an interior room of a sturdy structure on the lowest level with no windows to the outside
- Exterior rooms with windows or doors to the outside are not safe
- Rooms on the top or second floor are not safe
If neighbors need tarps after the severe weather, they can contact their county EMA office first . Neighbors can also self-report damage to county emergency management agencies through MEMA’s self-reporting tool .
