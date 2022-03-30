ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Putin and Draghi discuss payment for gas in roubles - Interfax

 1 day ago

March 30 (Reuters) - The Kremlin said Russian President Vladimir Putin and Italian Prime Minister Mario Draghi discussed in a call on Wednesday how payment for Russian gas exports could be made in roubles, the Interfax news agency reported.

Russia has said that, because of Western financial sanctions over Ukraine, it plans to require payment for its energy exports in roubles rather than the usual euros or dollars.

Putin also informed Draghi about the progress of negotiations to resolve the conflict in Ukraine, Interfax quoted the Kremlin press service as saying. (Writing by Kevin Liffey; Editing by Mark Trevelyan and Elaine Hardcastle)

Reuters provides award-winning coverage of the day's most important topics, including breaking news, business, finance, politics, sports, and entertainment.

