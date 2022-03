A convention just for fans of the tv show, “The Office” is coming to New Jersey. That’s what she said!. DunderCon will be held Aug. 6 and 7 at the Meadowlands Expo Center and many of the stars of the show will be available for photos and autographs. Sorry, Michael, Jim, Pam, and Dwight won’t be there, but several of their co-stars will be.

