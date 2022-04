Looking for even more great savings? Head over to Today’s Best Deals page to see all our top deals from today. If you've been wanting to add a Field Company skillet to your cookware arsenal but haven't been able to stomach the price, now is your chance to score one for up to $75 off the regular price. The brand has thrown some of its factory seconds up on the website in five different sizes and as of now (Thursday morning), all five sizes are still somehow in stock. The factory seconds will have minor cosmetic issues, but that will in no way affect just how damn well they can cook.

