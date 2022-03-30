ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Washington State

U.S. residents to get $3.2 bln to lower home energy costs

By Nandita Bose
Reuters
 1 day ago

WASHINGTON, March 30 (Reuters) - The Biden administration will make available nearly $3.2 billion from the bipartisan infrastructure law to help Americans lower home energy costs, Energy Secretary Jennifer Granholm said on Wednesday.

Low-income Americans spend up to 30% of their paychecks on energy. This investment will help them afford improvements to their homes such as switching to better insulation and ventilation, installing energy efficient heating and cooling systems and upgrading lighting and appliances, she said.

“The $3.2 billion we are mobilizing today is about 10 times what we spend on retrofitting homes every year,” Granholm said. “That may seem like small changes, but actually they make a very big and immediate impact saving families hundreds to thousands of dollars per year,” Granholm said.

The current government program upgrades 38,000 homes annually. The additional amount will push that to 450,000 homes, she said.

In November, Biden signed into law a $1 trillion infrastructure bill that would create jobs across the country by dispersing billions of dollars to state and local governments to fix crumbling bridges and roads and by expanding broadband internet access to millions of Americans.

In 2021, the average nominal retail electricity price paid by U.S. residential electric customers rose at the fastest rate since 2008, increasing 4.3% from 2020 to 13.72 cents per kilowatt hour, according to the U.S. Energy Information Administration here (EIA).

Comments / 78

Ashley Tyson Alston
21h ago

but then we as the tax payers pay for that in other ways to pay off that debt. this isn't helping us. Democrats should NEVER be in charge of money

Reply(10)
34
Eric Kelly
22h ago

Great, he caused the problem, now he's borrowing OUR tax money and handing it out as "rebates". Another tax increase is coming next month. Guaranteed...

Reply(1)
16
k
1d ago

nice , government causes problem , then borrows money to fix problem at tax payer expense !

Reply(2)
66
BBC

Disabled people struggling to pay fuel bills could double

Charities estimate that the number of people with disabilities who are severely struggling to pay energy bills could more than double this year. At present, about 900,000 people with disabilities are considered to be in fuel poverty, according to Scope and National Energy Action. If typical domestic bills rise to...
ENERGY INDUSTRY
FingerLakes1.com

SSI: 36 states will increase payments up to $120

There are 8 million Americans who saw SSI benefit checks this week worth up to $841. While these payments help, they’re not often enough to live on. The most recent SSI checks went out on March 1. Social Security: Must-knows for delaying your claim and getting $100s more. SSI...
ECONOMY
FingerLakes1.com

Stimulus: Three new proposals for a fourth stimulus check

As inflation plagues Americans at the gas pump, there are new proposals for a fourth stimulus check to offset rising costs. There are some key similarities and differences with these programs. They specifically target the gas prices rising, and not the overall financial need of living expenses for Americans. Energy...
BUSINESS
J.R. Heimbigner

New Government Program Would Give You Cash Each Month

Fanned out hundred dollar billsPhoto by Pictures of Money (Creative Commons) Are you feeling the sting of bills getting higher and higher? If so, please know that you're not alone. There may be some amazing relief on the way. Recently, Senator Mitt Romney created a unique proposal to replace the current Child Tax Credit as well as the Earned Income Tax Credit with a new child allowance and reformed approach the Earned Income Tax Credit. (source)
FOX40

Think gas prices are high now? Just wait

Your sticker shock at the gas pump could soon get a lot more, well, shocking. The International Energy Agency is warning that economic sanctions on Russia could result in the country’s oil output dropping by 3 million barrels a day, perhaps as soon as next month. The Paris-based agency said this raises the prospect of […]
SACRAMENTO, CA
CBS News

Stimulus checks for gas? Here's what could be coming your way.

Americans already faced searing inflation when gas prices surged to an all-time high earlier this month. Now, some lawmakers want the federal government to offer stimulus payments or rebate checks to help reduce the pain at the pump. Families with two children could get as much $300 per month as...
CALIFORNIA STATE
FOXBusiness

Texas driller produces US oil industry 'miracle'

In the vast Permian Basin located in western Texas, oil isn’t hard to come by according to producer and drilling company Tall City Exploration. With record-high gas prices and the market’s need for more supply, Tall City CEO Michael Oestmann says the company is working to increase daily production from 10,000 barrels to 20,000 by the end of the year.
TEXAS STATE
FingerLakes1.com

Stimulus: States get ready to spend stimulus funds

Iowa saw a $2.7 billion dollar stimulus payout and planned its spending over a year ago. The plans are finally happening.\. The reason for delaying the spending was due to the vague language used in the federal legislation. Some areas even rejected the funding in the state because they did...
IOWA STATE
The Independent

World’s deepest hole offers ‘inexhaustible clean energy’

A US company is planning to dig the world’s deepest hole in order to tap an inexhaustible supply of geothermal energy from the Earth’s crust.MIT-spinoff Quaise Energy has raised $63 million to bore a record-breaking 20km below the planet’s surface – nearly twice as far as the deepest holes ever made – where temperatures reach up to 500C.Quaise Energy describes the project as a “necessity, not an option”, offering a source of energy that is as powerful as any fossil fuel and as clean as solar, wind or hydro.“Deep geothermal energy is at the core of an energy-independent world,”...
ENERGY INDUSTRY
Reuters

Reuters

