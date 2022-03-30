ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Cold water therapy: What are the physical and mental health benefits?

By Melanie Macleod
Hello Magazine
 1 day ago

Cover picture for the articleFamous faces including Fearne Cotton, Joe Wicks and Amanda Holden are all converts to cold water therapy, with Fearne regularly taking dips in the chilly British sea, while Joe Wicks favours an ice bath and even has one at home, but what is it about cold water therapy that makes it...

KGET 17

Happening in Health: cold therapy could be the solution for your chronic pain

Studio 17’s Ilyana Capellan heads to Cryofloat360 to hear how cryotherapy has changed the life of one dedicated customer. One repeat client and advocate for cold therapy said the pain from a car accident was intolerable until he discovered the help of Cryofloat360. He completes the whole-body cryotherapy 6 days a week and says his pain has almost completely vanished.
HEALTH
Psych Centra

What Are the Mental Health Effects of Bullying?

Bullying can have a significant impact on a person’s mental health and lead to anxiety, depression, and persistent low confidence. Bullying can present itself in many types (verbal, physical, and social) and different spaces (school, workplace, and online). All can be harmful in the short and long term. Bullying...
MENTAL HEALTH
One Green Planet

7 Signs Something is Wrong With Your Dog’s Health

Because our dogs can’t talk to us, it is up to us to know when they aren’t feeling well. It’s good to be aware of these signs and to keep them in mind so that you can quickly spot them if your dog is ever sick. This can be especially helpful if your dog is elderly or has fragile health already. If you are worried about your dog’s health, here are some of the most common symptoms to look for.
PETS
mensjournal.com

Best Weight Loss Pills: Top 5 Diet Pills to Lose Weight

This is sponsored content with Blue Ribbon Group. Men’s Journal is not endorsing the websites or products set forth below. It’s challenging to shed pounds, especially as we get older. A wide range of weight loss pills is available to help those who have trouble losing weight on their own, those who have food cravings, and those who have stubborn fat that won’t go away.
WEIGHT LOSS
shefinds

Experts Agree: This Is The Healthiest Way To Lose Weight In 21 Days

Many trendy diets, workout plans and challenges out there advertise the ability to lose weight in 21 days. With that said, we asked health experts, dietitians, nutritionists and trainers if this popular numbered day amount is realistic, and more importantly, if it’s a healthy goal for anyone who wants to lose weight and not gain it back later. We checked in with Trista Best, registered dietitian, Izma Almasar, nutritionist and health specialist and Kristina Borseti, wellness coach and certified Pilates trainer to learn more.
WEIGHT LOSS
shefinds

Dietitians Say You Should Put These 4 Ingredients On Your Plate Every Day For Faster Weight Loss

Just as regular exercise and ample hydration support weight loss, a well-balanced diet does too, and this is just as important. Nourishing and taking care of your body is crucial, and what better way to do this than with 4 expert-approved foods often linked to healthy weight loss? We checked in with registered dietitians Melissa Mitri, MS, RD and Rebecca Schilling, RDN, LDN, who both offer vital suggestions and meal tips for staying on track and losing weight faster than you might think.
DIETS
shefinds

5 Metabolism-Boosting Tricks To Add To Your Day For Faster Weight Loss

Your metabolism is one of the most important factors in determining the ease of which you can lose weight, and with a faster metabolism comes the ability to achieve a healthy calorie deficit without depriving your body. The metabolism is dictated by a number of outside factors from genetics to your overall diet and exercise habits, but there are some small things you can integrate into your day to day life that will naturally speed it up with little to no added effort.
WEIGHT LOSS
shefinds

The Nighttime Habit That’s Completely Ruining Your Sleep, According To Doctors

According to The Sleep Foundation, 35% of adults report getting less than seven hours of sleep per night. Many of us don’t get enough sleep, and it can be attributed to everything from stress to caffeine to your diet. However, one thing that also plays a big role in your sleep quality is your sleep hygiene. Sleep hygiene is a phrase used to refer to the collection of habits that you follow before bed and can include: what you eat before bed, the temperature of your room, the amount of light in your room, and even the activities you do before sleep. Habits are everything, so making sure your nighttime routine promotes relaxation is key. We asked Dr. Olivia Audrey, a board-certified naturopathic doctor, what habit you may include in your nighttime routine that could be negatively affecting your sleep.
HEALTH
MedicineNet.com

What Age Is Okay to Start Lifting Weights?

Most studies and research suggest that people can start lifting weight when they are seven to eight years old. However, this depends on the general health, including the presence of enough physical strength and coordination. These factors decide whether the youngster is ready to participate in strength training. Thus, there is no set age for lifting weights.
WEIGHT LOSS
MindBodyGreen

The One Simple Standing Exercise You Need For Cardio & Core Work

Want to strengthen your core but don't want to break your workout momentum by lying down on your mat? We've got just the move for you: enter, the lunge with upper body twists. Here's how to do it, as demonstrated by fitness instructors Rachel Warren and Caitlin Riley, plus tips, modifications, and the benefits.
WORKOUTS
Hello Magazine

Celine Dion shares poignant message amid health battle: 'Life is precious'

Celine Dion has been out of the spotlight for months while she recovers from unknown health issues. While she hasn't revealed specifics about her condition, apart from it having left her unable to perform, Celine did return to Instagram on Thursday with a poignant message about life in a behind-the-scenes throwback video for her hit song A New Day Has Come.
CELEBRITIES
TODAY.com

Peloton's Hannah Corbin opens up about living with Hashimoto’s disease

Peloton instructor Hannah Corbin couldn’t figure out why she was so tired all the time. Teaching back-to-back fitness classes was nothing out of the ordinary for the former professional dancer. “I’d fall asleep on the subway coming home from work and completely miss my stop,” Corbin, 31, told TODAY....
FITNESS

