Game of Thrones fans will be delighted to learn that George R. R. Martin will soon be releasing another book based around the controversial House Targaryen. Announced over on the author’s own blog, Game of Thrones: The Rise of the Dragon will be a tome entirely dedicated to the history of the Targaryen Dynasty, naturally tying in with the prequel show House of the Dragon that’s currently in production over at HBO. The book will feature more than 180 new illustrations of the family and its reign, with an in-depth look at some of the lore of Westeros.

BOOKS & LITERATURE ・ 12 DAYS AGO