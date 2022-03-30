New London has plenty of fine dining options

Tony D'Angelo III, standing in the dining room of Tony D's Restaurant in New London (Sean D. Elliot/The Day) BUY PHOTO REPRINTS

As established in pages of The Day's arts section and weekly guide over the years — including the issue you're reading right now — New London has a terrific array of fine restaurants. In fact, that Michelin guy — the secret culinary dude who awards stars to restaurants — supposedly LIVES in New London (some say behind the Taco Bell on Colman). But because he doesn't want to be accused of hometown bias, he won't award any of his own stars to New London restaurants. A pity. We've got some good ones.

For many years, Tony D's (92 Huntington St.) has been THE fine dining establishment in the Whaling City. Featuring delicious rustic Italian fare, the classic "dark woods/gleaming brass/white tablecloths" atmosphere, an old-school bar and a familial and welcoming spirit that embraces all who walk through the door, Tony D's is a Destination.

But there are others who share a similar distinction — some a little more formal than others, but all with terrific menus and loyal clientele — including On the Waterfront (250 Pequot Ave.), The Green Room (345 Bank St.), Hot Rod Café (114 Bank St.) , RD86 Maker Space (86 Golden St.) and the Recovery Room (445 Ocean Ave.).