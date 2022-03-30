Ampco-Pittsburgh Explores Financing Options

A few closely followed mortgage refinance rates climbed today. Both 15-year fixed and 30-year fixed refinances saw their average rates trend upward. At the same time, average rates for 10-year fixed refinances also moved up. Homeowners can expect to see refinance rates rise over the course of this year. Although rates are higher now than at the start of the pandemic, multiple economic factors are likely to keep pushing rates up. Refinance rates also fluctuate daily, but if you're looking to shave dollars and interest off of your current monthly mortgage payments, these could be the lowest rates this year. Make sure to think about your goals and circumstances, and compare offers to find a lender who can meet your needs.

BUSINESS ・ 2 DAYS AGO