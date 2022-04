PHILADELPHIA (CBS) — We now know the name of the father shot and killed just moments after leaving a gym in Philadelphia’s Port Richmond section Monday night. As police investigate, CBS3 spoke to the victim’s grieving parents. They have a message for their son’s killer. “Turn yourself in, please,” said Wade Shelton, the victim’s father. “He’s my only son,” said Michelle Payne, the victim’s mother. Sante Shelton The family of 42-year-old Sante Shelton, of West Philadelphia, says he was taken from them too soon. “He had a bright light when he smiled. He lit up the whole world when he smiled,” Payne said. Police say Shelton...

